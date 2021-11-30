If a few days ago we enjoyed the CFDA Awards in the United States, today fashion and glamor jump the pond to the United Kingdom, where the British Fashion Awards 2021. An appointment that none celebrity has wanted to get lost, the opportunity to show off your style in the red carpet. This is how each of them has done it, because this is the entire red carpet.

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

Dua Lipa by Maximilian





Kris Jenner from Tommy Hilfiger





Priyanka Chopra Jonas by Richard Quinn





Elsa Hosk by Richard Quinn

Fendi Demi Moore





Iris Law





Poppy Delevingne from Armani Privé





Gillian Anderson from Chloé





Maria Sharapova by Iris Van Herpen





Jourdan dunn

Natasha Poly from Dundas

Winnie harlow





Kate beckinsale





Alexa Chung by Caroline Hu

Hailee Steinfeld from Richard Quinn





Adriana Lima





Billy Porter by Richard Quinn

Stella Maxwell from Saint Laurent





Leomie Anderson from Valentino





Kosar Ali by Richard Quinn

Sophie Hermann





AMI’s Noomi Rapace





Griff by Simone Rocha

Gabrielle Union-Wade from Valentino





Addison Rae by Richard Quinn





Mona Tougaard by Alaïa





Munroe bergdorf





Deba Hekmat by Georgios Trochopoulos





Eiza Gonzalez by Paco Rabanne

Olivia arben





Kaya Scodelario from Bora Aksu





Anais gallagher





Charlie XCX by Tommy Hilfiger





Lily Allen from Fendi





Maya Jama by Alexander McQueen





Raye de Givenchy





Maye Musk by Tony Ward





Georgia May Jagger by Tommy Hilfiger





Meredith Mickelson





Laura Bailey from Chanel





Billie piper





Lady Amelia Windsor from Sabina Bilenko Couture

Ella Balinska by Richard Quinn





Jenna Coleman from Dior





Tatiana Korsakova by David Koma





Cindy Bruna by Richard Quinn





Sabrina Elba by David Koma

Pixie Lott by Schiaparelli

