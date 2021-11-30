If a few days ago we enjoyed the CFDA Awards in the United States, today fashion and glamor jump the pond to the United Kingdom, where the British Fashion Awards 2021. An appointment that none celebrity has wanted to get lost, the opportunity to show off your style in the red carpet. This is how each of them has done it, because this is the entire red carpet.

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

Index hide
1 Dua Lipa by Maximilian
2 Kris Jenner from Tommy Hilfiger
3 Priyanka Chopra Jonas by Richard Quinn
4 Elsa Hosk by Richard Quinn
5 Fendi Demi Moore
6 Iris Law
7 Poppy Delevingne from Armani Privé
8 Gillian Anderson from Chloé
9 Maria Sharapova by Iris Van Herpen
10 Jourdan dunn
11 Natasha Poly from Dundas
12 Winnie harlow
13 Kate beckinsale
14 Alexa Chung by Caroline Hu
15 Hailee Steinfeld from Richard Quinn
16 Adriana Lima
17 Billy Porter by Richard Quinn
18 Stella Maxwell from Saint Laurent
19 Leomie Anderson from Valentino
20 Kosar Ali by Richard Quinn
21 Sophie Hermann
22 AMI’s Noomi Rapace
23 Griff by Simone Rocha
24 Gabrielle Union-Wade from Valentino
25 Addison Rae by Richard Quinn
26 Mona Tougaard by Alaïa
27 Munroe bergdorf
28 Deba Hekmat by Georgios Trochopoulos
29 Eiza Gonzalez by Paco Rabanne
30 Olivia arben
31 Kaya Scodelario from Bora Aksu
32 Anais gallagher
33 Charlie XCX by Tommy Hilfiger
34 Lily Allen from Fendi
35 Maya Jama by Alexander McQueen
36 Raye de Givenchy
37 Maye Musk by Tony Ward
38 Georgia May Jagger by Tommy Hilfiger
39 Meredith Mickelson
40 Laura Bailey from Chanel
41 Billie piper
42 Lady Amelia Windsor from Sabina Bilenko Couture
43 Ella Balinska by Richard Quinn
44 Jenna Coleman from Dior
45 Tatiana Korsakova by David Koma
46 Cindy Bruna by Richard Quinn
47 Sabrina Elba by David Koma
48 Pixie Lott by Schiaparelli

Dua Lipa by Maximilian

Dua Lipa fashion awards 2021

Kris Jenner from Tommy Hilfiger

fashion awards 2021 red carpet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas by Richard Quinn

Priyanka Chopra Jonas fashion awards 2021

Elsa Hosk by Richard Quinn

Fendi Demi Moore

Demi Moore fashion awards 2021

Iris Law

Iris Law fashion awards 2021

Poppy Delevingne from Armani Privé

Poppy Delevingne fashion awards 2021

Gillian Anderson from Chloé

Gillian Anderson fashion awards 2021

Maria Sharapova by Iris Van Herpen

Maria Sharapova fashion awards 2021

Jourdan dunn

Natasha Poly from Dundas

Winnie harlow

Winnie Harlow fashion awards 2021

Kate beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale fashion awards 2021

Alexa Chung by Caroline Hu

Hailee Steinfeld from Richard Quinn

Hailee Steinfeld fashion awards 2021

Adriana Lima

british fashion awards 2021

Billy Porter by Richard Quinn

Stella Maxwell from Saint Laurent

british fashion awards 2021

Leomie Anderson from Valentino

Leomie Anderson fashion awards 2021

Kosar Ali by Richard Quinn

Sophie Hermann

Sophie Hermann fashion awards 2021

AMI’s Noomi Rapace

british fashion awards 2021

Griff by Simone Rocha

Gabrielle Union-Wade from Valentino

Gabrielle Union-Wade fashion awards 2021

Addison Rae by Richard Quinn

British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Addison Rae

Mona Tougaard by Alaïa

british fashion awards red carpet

Munroe bergdorf

british fashion awards red carpet

Deba Hekmat by Georgios Trochopoulos

british fashion awards 2021 red carpet

Eiza Gonzalez by Paco Rabanne

Olivia arben

Olivia Arben british fashion awards 2021

Kaya Scodelario from Bora Aksu

Kaya Scodelario british fashion awards 2021

Anais gallagher

Anais Gallagher british fashion awards 2021

Charlie XCX by Tommy Hilfiger

Charlie XCX british fashion awards 2021

Lily Allen from Fendi

fashion awards 2021 red carpet

Maya Jama by Alexander McQueen

Cindy Bruna fashion awards 2021

Raye de Givenchy

Raye fashion awards 2021

Maye Musk by Tony Ward

Maye Musk fashion awards 2021

Georgia May Jagger by Tommy Hilfiger

Georgia May Jagger fashion awards 2021

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson fashion awards 2021

Laura Bailey from Chanel

Laura Bailey fashion awards 2021

Billie piper

Billie Piper fashion awards 2021

Lady Amelia Windsor from Sabina Bilenko Couture

Ella Balinska by Richard Quinn

fashion awards 2021 red carpet

Jenna Coleman from Dior

Jenna Coleman fashion awards 2021

Tatiana Korsakova by David Koma

fashion awards 2021 red carpet

Cindy Bruna by Richard Quinn

Cindy Bruna fashion awards 2021

Sabrina Elba by David Koma

Pixie Lott by Schiaparelli

Photos | Gtres, @fashion_celebs_critics_, @alexachungaesthetic, @amprldn, @ddw, @checkthetag, @polyambition, @modelsstylex.

Read:  The 12 novels of the 100 best books of 2021, according to 'The New York Times', that we can read (and give away) in Spanish