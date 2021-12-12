This season the preppy style its price has risen, we have seen that it is a perfect style to wear on a day-to-day basis, both in its more informal version and in its version suitable for the office. And within the preppy style, there is a garment that is the star: the letter hoodies, with or without hood. Mango has teamed up with the artist Tiago Majuelas to create this limited edition collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts of sustainable cotton that has conquered us at first sight.

The sweatshirts by Mango they are also carried over the shoulders, in a gesture that defines the posh style of the 90s that we now recover with nostalgia.





Also very important part of the look academic They are the scarves and caps, the sports shoes and the blazers, to complete the look with the sweatshirts. The price of this sweatshirt is 39.99 euros.





We can find sweatshirts with hoodies in beige also in La Redoute, a very easy color to combine with everything.





We see that these Tiago x Mango designs they are perfect to combine with all winter looks, to wear under coats and jackets.





The classic Gray sweatshirt it is also part of our wardrobe basics.





At La Redoute we find sweatshirts from Tommy Hilfiger lowered. The logo is essential in this college style, full of initials and marks.





Official site | Mango

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.