The sales season is always an ideal opportunity to complement our wardrobe, and as expected, our favorite brands and stores are not left out of the Black Friday promotions, which we take advantage of to put together our party looks by betting on ASOS belted jackets and blazers with which we give a twist to the formality of the suit.
In a wide variety of colors and with unique prints, these belted jackets They are the perfect detail that a look for the office or for the end of the year party requires, and the best thing is that you find them on sale.
Olive green slim fit jacket
A light colored cropped design that works perfect for this winter. This belted jacket with asymmetric lapel it is ideal for creating an eye-catching look.
You find it reduced from 82.99 to 66.35 euros.
ASOS DESIGN slim fit utility belt cropped suit jacket in olive green with herringbone
Short jacket with light blue belt
As part of the winter light tones, we have this sky blue jacket that will definitely look great under a navy blue coat.
You find it reduced from 129.99 to 103.95 euros.
ASOS DESIGN slim fit blue cropped suit jacket with belt and crinkle finish
Beige checked suit jacket
Adopting the essence of the brown tone for the season, but with a lighter color, this plaid belted jacket is ideal to add a classic detail to your look, as well as a dynamic oversize air on trend.
You find it reduced from 129.99 to 103.95 euros.
Minimalist short jacket in slim fit
A striking green color that will work perfectly, even in your summer looks: this is this minimalist jacket that is ready to succeed in your looks thanks to its buttonless design and star tone.
You find it reduced from 129.99 to 103.95 euros.
ASOS DESIGN slim fit twill utility strap detail cropped suit jacket in khaki
Gray checked jacket
If you want to bet on a more wintery essence, then you can go for the boxes in gray tones, as in this belted jacket that will be perfect with your seasonal looks, both with black pants and coats oversize.
You find it reduced from 129.99 to 97.45 euros.
ASOS DESIGN short suit jacket in gray check
Striped robe jacket
To bring the natural tones in our look and make the stripes the protagonists, we got this belted jacket with oval lapel which, with its raw tones, becomes a perfect transition piece.
You find it reduced from 129.99 to 116.95 euros.
ASOS DESIGN suit jacket in brown striped robe
Finally, we close the list with a piece that has become our favorites, this jacket in navy blue with asymmetric belt and button that will add formality to any look with which you want to wear it.
You find it reduced from 129.99 to 97.45 euros.
ASOS DESIGN wool blend twill utility strap detail slim fit cropped suit jacket in navy
Images | ASOS
Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.