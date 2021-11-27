The sales season is always an ideal opportunity to complement our wardrobe, and as expected, our favorite brands and stores are not left out of the Black Friday promotions, which we take advantage of to put together our party looks by betting on ASOS belted jackets and blazers with which we give a twist to the formality of the suit.

In a wide variety of colors and with unique prints, these belted jackets They are the perfect detail that a look for the office or for the end of the year party requires, and the best thing is that you find them on sale.

Olive green slim fit jacket





A light colored cropped design that works perfect for this winter. This belted jacket with asymmetric lapel it is ideal for creating an eye-catching look.

You find it reduced from 82.99 to 66.35 euros.

ASOS DESIGN slim fit utility belt cropped suit jacket in olive green with herringbone

Short jacket with light blue belt





As part of the winter light tones, we have this sky blue jacket that will definitely look great under a navy blue coat.

You find it reduced from 129.99 to 103.95 euros.

ASOS DESIGN slim fit blue cropped suit jacket with belt and crinkle finish

Beige checked suit jacket





Adopting the essence of the brown tone for the season, but with a lighter color, this plaid belted jacket is ideal to add a classic detail to your look, as well as a dynamic oversize air on trend.

You find it reduced from 129.99 to 103.95 euros.

ASOS DESIGN slim fit cropped suit jacket in beige check with belt Read: the experts give us the keys

Minimalist short jacket in slim fit





A striking green color that will work perfectly, even in your summer looks: this is this minimalist jacket that is ready to succeed in your looks thanks to its buttonless design and star tone.

You find it reduced from 129.99 to 103.95 euros.

ASOS DESIGN slim fit twill utility strap detail cropped suit jacket in khaki

Gray checked jacket





If you want to bet on a more wintery essence, then you can go for the boxes in gray tones, as in this belted jacket that will be perfect with your seasonal looks, both with black pants and coats oversize.

You find it reduced from 129.99 to 97.45 euros.

ASOS DESIGN short suit jacket in gray check

Striped robe jacket





To bring the natural tones in our look and make the stripes the protagonists, we got this belted jacket with oval lapel which, with its raw tones, becomes a perfect transition piece.

You find it reduced from 129.99 to 116.95 euros.

ASOS DESIGN suit jacket in brown striped robe

Navy belted suit jacket





Finally, we close the list with a piece that has become our favorites, this jacket in navy blue with asymmetric belt and button that will add formality to any look with which you want to wear it.

You find it reduced from 129.99 to 97.45 euros.

ASOS DESIGN wool blend twill utility strap detail slim fit cropped suit jacket in navy

Images | ASOS

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.