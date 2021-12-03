This year yes, this year is the time to wear sequins, glitter, velvet … we have been preparing for months and we are ready: this year we have to celebrate in a big way. The brands offer us their different party collections and this season even Desigual has created a capsule collection which is divine.

Dresses, tops, sweatshirts, skirts … Desigual bets on very striking designs in vibrant colors and perfect to shine this Christmas.


The XXL sequins of this minidress accompany the movement and project flashes of metallic colors: mauve, green, blue. A stylish design flapper girl but in the XXI century key.

Sequin Maxi Mini Dress

Black velvet bodysuit with a neckline and long sleeves in shiny fabric.

Slim sequin bodysuit

Dress made of sequins that form irregular geometric motifs, like pieces of a mosaic, in silver, blue and black. The sleeve below the elbow, the shoulder pads, the V-neckline and the fitted silhouette give this design a seductive air.

Sequin Mini Dress

Black t-shirt with multicolored sequins.

Simple sequin t-shirt

Black mini dress with colorful polka dot print, puffed sleeves and fitted waist.

Short tulle dress with multicolored details

Black velvety fabric top and sequin puffed short sleeves.

Slim lantern sleeve T-shirt

Brilliant touch fur jacket with black and klein blue stripes.

Hair jacket

Brocade skirt

Long tight black knit dress midi with semi-transparent lilac flower printed sleeves.

Long ribbed slim dress

Cropped sweatshirt with sequin sleeves with a message also made of sequins.

Sequin crop sweatshirt

Skirt midi multi-colored knit with a sparkle touch.

Striped midi skirt

Crop top in orange tones with knotted detail.

Velvety t-shirt

Black t-shirt with silver and blue sequins print.

Sequin t-shirt

Photos | Unequal