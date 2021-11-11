In October 2021, used car sales in Spain accounted for a total of 161,153 transferred units. A volume of operations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a decrease of 17.2%.

The used car sales in Spain they have registered a further decline. In the month of October 2021 used passenger car and SUV sales operations have reached a total of 161,153 units. This volume of units transferred, if compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into a strong 17.2% decline. They are already four months of consecutive falls.

In the tenth month of the year 2.7 second-hand cars have been sold for every new car. Spanish drivers continue to go mostly to the second-hand market to purchase a vehicle.

Second-hand car sales in Spain have fallen four months

On the other hand, and although there is more than a quarter of decline, the accumulated data are still positive. In the period between the months of January and October 2021, used car sales in Spain accumulated a total of 1,593,352 units sold, an 11.6% increase respective to 2020. Throughout these months the VO / VN ratio is 2.3 to 1 respectively.

Old used cars account for the bulk of operations

If we go one step further and analyze the sales figures by seniority brackets, we will realize that the models that performed the best during the past month were those between 5 and 8 years old. They were the only ones to make a rise in an environment of widespread decline. Its sales grew 2.3% to 14,864 units.

Models older than 15 years, also called “mileurista cars”, were the ones that experienced the smallest decrease, dropping only 5.3% in October, with a total of 56,696 units. They concentrated 35% of the total operations. Along these lines, pre-owned cars up to 3 years old were the ones that suffered the most. They accumulated 11,655 units, which represents a drop of 42.1% respectively. The shortage of supply is being decisive in this segment.

Used electric cars continue to gain ground in Spain

The sales distribution by channels shows that renters were the ones that lost the most operations during October. Its sales fell 52.6% in October to 8,488 units.

Used electric cars get a new rise

Regarding the sales by energy sources, operations with used diesel cars fell 17.4% in October, although they still represent 58.7% of total operations. Models with a gasoline engine, meanwhile, contracted 21.7% compared to the same month last year, standing at 58,541 units.

By contrast, used electric cars experienced new growth. Specifically, they rose 93.1% in the tenth month, reaching 1,155 units. Used plug-in hybrid car deals also soared in October. In this regard, plug-in hybrids with a diesel engine registered 145 units (+ 590.5%) while plug-in hybrids with a gasoline engine did the same with 1,048 units (+ 210.1%).

The Volkswagen Golf is the best-selling used car in Spain

Used car sales in Spain in October 2021

Autonomous community Sales Oct’21 % Var. Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) % Var. Andalusia 29,202 -21.5% 299,758 11.5% Aragon 3,889 -20.6% 40,872 11.3% Asturias 3,427 -19.2% 34,917 11.1% Balearics 4,414 -3.3% 42,348 19.8% Canary Islands 7,155 -14.2% 71,571 11.9% Cantabria 1,940 -22.8% 19,746 11.7% Castilla la Mancha 8,193 -16.4% 79,000 8.8% Castile and Leon 7,640 -23.6% 82,054 13% Catalonia 23,830 -20.9% 225,140 4.7% Ceuta 242 -28.6% 2,387 5.6% Estremadura 3,894 -25.0% 41,025 10.7% Galicia 9,171 -25.7% 97,206 7.5% The Rioja 1,023 -20.7% 9,849 9.1% Madrid 26,373 8.4% 226,964 22.5% Melilla 251 -24.4% 2,673 0.7% Murcia 5,315 -23.6% 57,212 7.7% Navarre 2,404 -21.6% 25,131 9% Basque Country 5,829 -24.1% 59,718 7.2% Valencian 16,962 -20.4% 175,781 13.8% Total 161,153 -17.2% 1,593,352 11.6%

The vast majority of autonomous communities closed the month of October in negative. However, there was one important exception. The Community of Madrid recorded 26,373 units sold, which represents an increase of 8.4%. At the other end of the scale we have Galicia, as the region in which used sales fell the most. The 9,171 units registered translate into a decline of 25.7%.