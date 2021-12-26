SEAT's news for 2022: Tarraco facelift to boost the SUV offensive

SEAT is ready to face 2022. A year full of challenges. The Spanish manufacturer has on the agenda the introduction of various novelties that allow it to boost its sales throughout the European territory. Some news that happens, among other things, due to the renewal of the SEAT Tarraco.

2021 has been marked, among other issues, by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips in vehicle production centers. After leaving behind the most aggressive part of the coronavirus pandemic, SEAT, like the rest of the car brands operating in Europe, they deal with the so-called “perfect storm”. However, and for 2022, the Martorell company has a whole series of news on the agenda.

This year SEAT has renewed two of its flagship models, the Arona and the Ibiza. However, the manufacturer will not stop here, and is determined to continue renewing the rest of the models that make up its product offering. For the new year the biggest member of the SUV line has been put in the spotlight. That is, the SEAT Tarraco. The facelift of the seven-seater Spanish SUV is coming.

The SEAT Tarraco has an interesting plug-in hybrid version

SEAT Tarraco 2022, a necessary overhaul



The time has come for the SEAT Tarraco to undergo a tune-up. A facelift as a mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. Let us remember that the model that we can currently find in dealerships began production in the last quarter of 2018, so the 2022 will be the year chosen by SEAT for the introduction of the new Tarraco.

Within the Volkswagen Group there are two models that are direct alternatives to the Tarraco. The Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. These three SUVs can house three rows of seats inside and deal in segment D. Both the Skoda and Volkswagen models have already undergone their relevant facelift, so it’s time for SEAT to do the same.

The renovation of the Tarraco

It is the most relevant project that SEAT will introduce over the next year. With its entry on the scene, the finishing touch will have been placed on the renewal of the entire SUV range of the Spanish company. As it is a mid-cycle update, it will not present excessively radical changes, but it will be very interesting. It will release exterior design, technological equipment and a tight mechanical offer.

SEAT Tarraco 2022, an electrified and connected SUV



The exterior will delve into the new design language that SEAT is applying to all its latest launches. The changes will be concentrated in the front part as usual in this type of updates. The moment will also be used to increase the level of personalization. And with regard to the technological section, SEAT will focus its resources on make the Tarraco a more connected vehicle.

Regarding the mechanical section, the current composition of the offer will be maintained. That is, the Tarraco will continue to be available along with a selection of gasoline and diesel engines and a very interesting plug-in hybrid version (PHEV). Now, conventional combustion engines will be tuned to improve their level of efficiency. Depending on the chosen engine we will find a manual or automatic double clutch DSG gearbox. The versions with 4Drive traction will also remain in the portfolio.