Tesla closes the year 2021 touching one million cars delivered

Tesla has delivered approximately one million vehicles in 2021. The popular electric car brand has made more than 305,000 cars. The Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y have been key models to achieve these global results.

2021 has been a really tumultuous year for the auto industry. The supposed year of recovery after the serious effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 has become a year marked by the global shortage of semiconductors and microchips. A shortage that has had very important consequences in vehicle production centers. Tesla has released its vehicle production and delivery results for the fourth quarter of the year that we recently left behind.

At Q4 2021 Tesla deliveries reached 308,600 units

While the iconic and popular electric car brand manufactured a total of 305,840 cars in the period between October and December. The Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y have been the models that have concentrated the bulk of production and, therefore, of deliveries.

Tesla Model 3, one of the world’s best-selling electric cars

Production and deliveries of Tesla cars in the 4th Quarter of 2021

Model Production Deliveries Subject to leasing Model S / X 13,109 11,750 17% Model 3 / Y 292,731 296,850 5% Total vehicles 305,840 308,600 5%

The Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X have long played a minor role globally. And it is something logical, since, compared to the Model 3 and Model Y, they deal in a category that brings together a lower demand and, therefore, a lower number of registrations.

Once the data corresponding to the last quarter are made public, we can also look back and know the total figures for the year. Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles in 2021. The US firm touched one million units while production reached 930,422 copies respectively.

Production and deliveries of Tesla cars in 2021

Model Production Deliveries Model S / X 24,390 24,964 Model 3 / Y 906,032 911,208 Total vehicles 930,422 936,172

The accumulated figures show, once again, that both the Model 3 and Model Y have been the most outstanding models of Tesla throughout 2021. Both models will be decisive in the year that we have just started.