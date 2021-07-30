It is a bit late, but surely the documentary on the life of Michael Schumacher will be one of Netflix’s greatest hits when it premieres on September 15.

Few stories are more interesting than that of Michael Schumacher, a pilot who transcended beyond the sport with his hyper-professional way of understanding the sport, as well as his ruthless style on the track.

Especially after his return to competition four years later and the terrible ski accident shortly after retiring permanently from competition. A story that, since then, is practically completely unknown at the express wish of his family.

A family that, however, has been completely open when it comes to making a documentary that serves as tribute to one of the great sports personalities of all time.

No sweeteners

The producer and director of the film, Vanessa nocker, has noted that the cooperation of Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has been essential. “The biggest challenge for the directors was certainly finding the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family.”

“Corinna Schumacher herself was our biggest support in this. She wanted to make an authentic film herself, to show Michael what he is like, with all its ups and downs, without any sugar, “said Nocker.

“She was big and brave enough to allow us to do what we wanted, so we respected and kept her limits. A very inspiring and warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us, ”he insisted.

Michael Schumacher’s manager, Sabine kehm, points out that the documentary would show elements of his family life that had never been seen before. “In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, leading them to the greatest successes,” Kehm admitted.

“He is admired around the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves and idolizes », stressed the manager of ‘The Kaiser’. “In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private life from his public life.”

«This film talks about both worlds. It is the gift of her family to her beloved husband and father, “concluded Khem in relation to a documentary that will premiere on September 15.