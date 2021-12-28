Succeeding ‘The Mandalorian’ in 2020 (and this to ‘Game of Thrones’), we have a new queen of torrent downloads in this year 2021. According to Torrentfreak, ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ has been the most downloaded series of the year in this P2P protocol.

But it’s not the only Marvel series on Disney + to rank at the top, since the entirety of phase 4 is among the ten series most downloaded. This seems to confirm is a “changing of the guard” around the global demand of users in “favor” of the fictions of the mouse platform.

In the middle of the five series ‘The Witcher’, the series starring Henry Cavill and whose second season premiered a few days ago, sneaks in. Lastly, ‘The wheel of time’ stands out, which confirms which has been one of the most followed series of the year also through unofficial channels. This is the complete list:

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ ‘Loki’ ‘The Witcher’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ‘Hawk Eye’ ‘What would happen if…?’ ‘Foundation’ ‘Rick and Morty’ ‘Arcane’ ‘The wheel of time’

Special mentions receive ‘The paper house’ and ‘The squid game’ which, due to the methodology, have not entered the top. From the web they warn that if they take into account complete seasons, the Spanish would have ranked fifth and the Korean would also have made the list. Something that does not add up too much seeing that ‘The Witcher’ is third in the top and also launches the full season.