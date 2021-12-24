After the Black Friday commercial period that ended a few weeks ago and in which many people advanced a good part of their purchases, the leading company of panels and charging stations, Bluetti, presents your Christmas campaign that will come with offers very similar (or even better on some products) to those of Black Friday. Specifically, this time we will see a great variety of solar panels and generators, among many others. In addition, countries such as Germany, Spain, France or Italy have completely free shipping costs.

Among all the offers that we will find, one of the most interesting is the AC200P charging station pack and the solar panels to recharge it. If we buy during the Christmas campaign, we can benefit from up to 300 euros of discount. The best price to date, beating even Black Friday.

Bluetti wants this to be the best time if you are thinking of getting important equipment for next year, for example with a charging station or solar panels to supply energy at home, if necessary, or outside if we go camping . In this way, we can charge and supply energy to practically any appliance.

The AC200P model is capable of generating up to 2,000W of power in total, more than enough to charge any equipment we have at home. In addition, when recharging the station, we can choose between charging through solar panels or connected to the network. Finally, the best of all is its format and design, which fits perfectly, for example, in the trunk of the car.

But not only that. Another of the offers that Bluetti has announced refers to its new launches, the Bluetti EB55 and Bluetti EB70, two solar generators that are very easy to transport. The larger of the two, the model EB70It has a power of 1,000W and a very durable LiFePO4 battery that makes the most of the space of a very compact device.

Instead, the smallest, the EB55 model, it has a lower power, 700W, but it is still a very useful option for most people. Both charging stations have a discount of 110 euros, so the EB70 model stays at 659 euros and the EB55 model stays at 559 euros.

Bundles: charging stations and solar panels

And finally, Bluetti has also created a series of bundles o packs In which both the charging station and one or two solar panels are included, the best ally for when we are away from home. Take a look at this selection and choose the one that best suits your needs. What better way to close the year than with the best discounts.

We remind you that this Bluetti Christmas campaign begins this Friday, December 24 and will end on January 6, 2022.