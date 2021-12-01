The Disney + subscription offers us a lot of interesting content, and with the annual subscription we can save a lot of money.

Two years have passed since the launch of Disney + and the platform is in better shape than ever. With more than 118 million subscribed users, Disney + never ceases to surprise us with new releases such as the recent series of Hawkeye or all the news that arrive in December 2021.

The price of the Disney + monthly subscription is 8.99 euros per month, however it is much more advisable to get the annual subscription for 89.90 euros per year. With this type of subscription, you will save 2 months and Disney + will be much cheaper. The annual price of Disney + paying month to month is 107.88, so with the annual subscription you save 17.98 euros.

The annual Disney + subscription is worth it, especially if you share your account

Disney + allows up to 10 devices registered to the same account and have up to seven different profiles, each one will have their own playlists, playing history or their recommendations. And the best of all is that even four people can be watching Disney + at the same time with a single account, each one in their profile.

What’s more, Disney + offers an option to view content in company with GroupWatch. Up to 6 users can see the same content at the same time, even if we are in different places. We can pause, rewind and react together to any Disney + series and movie.

Disney + has improved a lot in these two years that it has been on the market, adding much more content than was initially expected. We not only have Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or Marvel original series and productions, also all the Star content and all the premieres of this platform.

