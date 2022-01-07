Sandra Bullock is having great success with the films that she is premiering on the Netflix streaming platform.

The actress Sandra Bullock has been associated with Netflix in movies like Blindly (Bird Box) e Unforgivable (The Unforgivable). Both have garnered a number of brutal viewings and have given the actress the strength to continue her film career.

This is how the own Sandra Bullock in a recent interview: “If it weren’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories would not be told. Who would think that I, as a woman, would still be working right now? It would have been in the pasture of the cows. It’s true”.

The actress also praised the platform’s work in other countries, such as the series The Squid Game which has been a worldwide success.

“That is one of the most important, but I have seen more jobs from other countries counted by other nationalities, and we would never have had it 10 years ago, never. It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we’re splitting up more and more and yet we have the streaming platforms that can combine our stories and go, watch, the same story, just different. “ Sandra Bullock concluded.

The Hollywood megastar will also release motion pictures.

Although his most recent hits are from Netflix, the actress will return to the cinema with The lost city, where she plays a romantic novel author who embarks on a jungle adventure modeled after the covers of her books. What’s more Sandra Bullock will also do Bullet train, where 5 assassins meet on the same train at the same time because it has similar missions. In the cast of this film also stand out Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie beetz, Michael shannon, Joey king Y Hiroyuki Sanada.