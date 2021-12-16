From his characters brimming with personality, an increasingly tricky plot and at the end an elegant vision of risk. The Money Heist showed that the gender of heist movies it has a future (a considerable future) in television. Also, some more things that have made it go down in history as one of the best series of the year. And without a doubt, one of the best of national production.

The importance of the characters

The Money Heist It was a series based on an impossible robbery, no one doubts that. But also in a set of charismatic characters that did not lose interest throughout the seasons. In fact, the script made a considerable attempt to bring second and third dimensions to its raiding party. He made that thematic unit on what sustained his mysterious group of criminals aroused interest. A tricky trick when dealing with an act of subversion like stealing paper money.

The Money Heist He made the wise decision to hold an event of such magnitude on the shoulders of the group’s skill. In the same way as the different versions of the classic heist movie Ocean eleven, the thieves were key pieces. Not just pawns in the service of superior intelligence. And indeed, although The Professor was a mastermind of considerable cunning, he also relied on a brilliant team.

In addition to that, the series brought relevance to the context. From the traumatic death of the team (which marked turning points in fiction), to the changing points of view. The Money Heist showed that a grand robbery can also be the starting point of an introspective journey. A fortunate vision that made the series a success.

Appeal to the impossible under its own rules

The Money Heist it takes all the expectations and questions from its complex script and subverts it. Something common in heist movies, but that is never usually easy to create without losing credibility. The series achieved it with a simple method. The robbery also had a political and social comment.

At the same time, it was a demonstration of rebellion against the system. For its last seasons and when it seemed that the theme was worn out, the series incorporated the idea of ​​the search for a purpose. Before or after, The Money Heist he knew what to do and how to do it to create a uniform perception of his goal.

Money was important, but also the condition that the whole plot pointed towards something else. A declaration of intent? A political vision? Both things came together on several occasions. But also, issues like greed and the petty need to triumph over the law. For better or worse, The Money Heist showed the changes in contemporary morality.

An ending to ‘La casa de papel’ that retained its charm

And although the series was accused of jumping the shark (a phrase that defines when a program went to the implausible), it remained solid. Both for a fifth season called hypnotic, and for its ability to maintain the interest of the public. The series tied up all its loose ends and even had the audacity to leave a mystery on the air, with an unexplained note, which gives another twist to the plot.

The Money Heist it was a lucky phenomenon, but also a brilliant insight into danger, intelligence and fearlessness. All under the elegant package of a series designed to intrigue. A legacy that will undoubtedly mark Spanish television and perhaps the world of Netflix series in the future.