Samsung Unveils Its MICRO LED, Neo QLED And Lifestyle 2022 Televisions At CES 2022

Samsung today unveiled its newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. With advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customizable accessories and a streamlined interface, the 2022 displays bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with realistic images, immersive sound and hyper personalized experiences.

• MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs come with the latest advancements in picture quality, sound technology and smart features.

• Neo QLEDs optimized with the new Smart Hub that enables smart content curation, cloud gaming, video calls, on-screen multitasking, NFTs management and more.

• Expanded range and accessories offer further customization for a personalized audio and video experience

MICRO LED: the pinnacle of display technology

As Samsung’s next-generation display, MICRO LED offers the best image quality in its class thanks to inorganic LEDs, which do not deteriorate over time, which produce light and color individually with vibrant colors and a higher level of clarity and contrast. . At CES 2022, Samsung will introduce the MICRO LED in three different sizes: 110 ″, 101 ″ and 89 ″.

In addition to hardware innovations, MICRO LED 2022 supports a grayscale depth of 20 bits. This means that MICRO LED models can express every detail in a scene, offering the best control with more than 1 million steps of brightness and color levels, providing a true HDR experience. They also express the 100% DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, resulting in more realistic colors. Coupled with the immersive design made possible by its 99.99% screen-to-case ratio, MICRO LED offers revolutionary performance.

Finally, MICRO LED comes with enhanced usability and customization features.

Art mode enables consumers to turn any room into an art gallery by selecting and displaying their favorite artwork or digital photos. MICRO LED 2022 also comes with two exclusive multimedia pieces from noted artist and designer Refik Anadol.

Multi View allows users to view content from four different sources simultaneously, from any of the four HDMI ports or from all of them, in impeccable 4K resolution of up to 120fps.

Dolby Atmos offers a first-rate immersive audio experience with top, side and bottom channel speakers for impressive multi-dimensional sound.

Evolution of Neo QLED with Neo Quantum processor and dynamic sound experience

Thanks to Neo Quantum processor And the advancements in picture and sound technology it offers, Neo QLED 2022 will deliver some of the most pristine images and immersive soundscapes. In fact, this year’s Neo Quantum Processor features the advanced contrast mapping with BLU (Backlight Unit, English), which increases the brightness level of the gradation of 12 to 14 bit for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs. This allows the TV to control its lighting in 16,384 steps, four times the previous 4,096 steps.

The new technology Shape Adaptive Light Take advantage of the Neo Quantum Processor to analyze lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of the light from Quantum Mini LEDs, perfecting the brightness and precision of all shapes on the screen. The result is exceptional image quality that displays full HDR content. Samsung’s Neo QLED 2022 also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence image quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on screen against its background to create a sense of depth.

In addition, Samsung’s Neo QLED 2022 features the EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen brightness and hue based on a built-in light sensor and sunset / sunrise information. As the ambient light changes, the display will gradually reduce the amount of light and deliver warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. This allows for a more comfortable viewing experience at night by reducing blue light that can affect sleep quality.

Neo QLED’s sound functions are also getting a major update. Based on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs sound to move through the room along with the object on screen, 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates powerful upward-firing speakers to create superior immersive sound. Neo QLED 2022 also offers an experience Dolby Atmos truly extraordinary thanks to the addition of Samsung’s new top channel speakers. With multi-channel speakers positioned throughout the TV, Neo QLED delivers a dynamic sound experience that tracks actions from every corner.

Award-winning Lifestyle TVs with continuous integration of design and technology

Samsung Lifestyle 2022 displays continually combine design and technology to provide a unique and personalized experience. A new has been applied Matte Display (Matte screen) with properties anti-glare, anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint to The Frame, The Sero and The Serif, providing one of the most enjoyable and comfortable viewing experiences. As a result, the new Matte Display on Samsung Lifestyle 2022 displays received three UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verifications for being “Reflection Glare Free” (no reflections for clarity), “Incomfort Glare Free” (no reflections for clarity) and “ Disability Glare Free ”(no difficulty for clarity).

The Frame now offers the most realistic art viewing experience outside of a museum thanks to low-reflection, anti-glare panel technology with an embossed Matte Display. It also prevents fingerprints and smudges, allowing users to enjoy their favorite artwork in perfect condition. The frame comes in sizes ranging from 32 “to 85”.

The Serif it also comes with a matte-finished case to seamlessly blend with the Matte Display, elevating the iconic design for the most premium look and feel. With the addition of a 65 "size option, The Serif is now offered from 43" to 65 ".

The Sero offers an optimized viewing experience with its new Matte Display in portrait and landscape modes. The new vertical Multi View feature takes multitasking to the next level, allowing users to simultaneously view different content at the top and bottom of the screen, or search for information online while looking at something.

The new Smart Hub and applications for the best user experience

Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart hub which puts curation and content discovery front and center of your viewing preferences. The new Smart Hub will guide users to their favorite content or help them discover something new while spending less time searching. The Smart Hub sidebar also allows a seamless transition between the categories – Media, Gaming (Gaming Hub) and Environment – leaving users to focus on various activities at home.

Gaming Hub: Samsung Gaming Hub will empower gamers to discover and jump into the games they love faster through the services of streaming of games. Gamers will have access to an extensive library through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders – NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning.

Samsung Gaming Hub will empower gamers to discover and jump into the games they love faster through the services of streaming of games. Gamers will have access to an extensive library through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders – NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning. Watch Together: The new app allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies, ensuring close proximity to everyone.

The new app allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies, ensuring close proximity to everyone. NFT Platform: This application presents an intuitive and integrated platform to discover, buy and exchange digital works of art through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.

This application presents an intuitive and integrated platform to discover, buy and exchange digital works of art through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame. Smart Calibration: This function allows users to adjust settings for optimal image quality. Basic mode offers a quick and easy way to calibrate displays in 30 seconds, while Professional mode optimizes displays for flawless image quality in about 10 minutes.

Expanded accessory options, customized to user needs and tastes

The 2022 models also come with expanded accessories to personalize the user experience. The Floor Bracket and Wall Bracket with Automatic Rotation inherits the vertical viewing experience from The Sero, allowing users to enjoy mobile viewing by automatically rotating their screens.

To complement the accessory, 2022 products will support a vertical interface, including the Smart Hub, and will offer a vertical Multi View function. They will offer apps like YouTube and TikTok, as well as mirroring and streaming in portrait mode. Finally, the functions lifestyle like Ambient + Mode and Art Mode are also available in portrait mode. The new rotation key on the remote control allows users to easily rotate the screen with a click of a button.

In addition, with expanded bezel options for The Frame and full motion fitted wall mounts For all televisions, there are endless customization possibilities with Samsung’s 2022 displays.

Breaking sonic barriers with the latest soundbar and features

The soundbar 2022 line receives technology updates to provide an even more immersive audio experience. Q Symphony, the unique immersive sound experience that allows Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and soundbars to work together, has been perfected with greater synchronicity. This enables the TV’s soundbar and speakers to work in conjunction with all TV speakers, including those on the top channel, providing a powerful and expansive soundscape.

Samsung’s 2022 soundbars also come with Dolby Atmos wireless connectivity, a wireless Smart TV-soundbar connection in which both the soundbar screen and speakers provide an incredible audio experience without distracting cables.

Also, the new ultra-slim soundbar HW-S800B resets the standard in the slim soundbar category, delivering powerful bass in a compact form by integrating passive radiator technology with its subwoofer. With true high-power speaker channels, the new ultra-slim soundbar delivers powerful sound with just 1.6 ”of depth.

“The role of the screen has changed dramatically in recent years with advances in technology and the way entertainment is delivered. With our new product line, we are providing customers with a fully immersive audio and video experience that can be tailored to their needs, ”said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Sales & Marketing Team Leader for the Visual Displays Business at Samsung. “Whether you’re a movie buff, a TV lover, a gamer, or even an art enthusiast, Samsung has cutting-edge offerings that can perfect any room.”

