Battlefield 2042, DICE’s latest work, has not achieved all the success that many of us expected, given the large number of problems, errors and lack of polish that has led this installment to a situation that nobody wanted: to see how in a few months of life, the game is being abandoned at an immense speed. And not only with this, many Players encounter third-party brand ads in Battlefield 2042.

As they have collected on the website of MP1st, players of all platforms have been encountering advertising from external brands (as we can see in a photo with the Logitech G502 mouse. This is nothing new in video games, but Many users frown upon this practice of trying to get more money with these practices, and it is not the smartest thing for EA to do and SAY to do it right now..

Players encounter third-party brand ads in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield V has more active players than Battlefield 2042 on Steam

Hopefully in the near future, EA and DICE can bring this Battlefield 2042 back to life in a good way that, without being a game disaster, as it has great ideas, they have not managed to get the most out of it that they could have done. Battlefield 2042 is now available to buy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.