The MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame models of Samsung displays will feature an NFT platform that will allow users to discover, buy and exchange digital works of art.

Users who already have NFT will be able to use the platform to display their collections.

After the growth of non-fungible tokens (NFT) last year, many companies turned their eyes towards this new type of token, which attracted the attention of large corporations such as the case of Samsung.

The South Korean Consortium has seen potential in NFTs, to such an extent that it has decided to incorporate this type of technology in its new Smart TVs so recently Samsung Electronics made it known three new models of televisions smart for this year, which have the particularity of integrating an “NFT aggregation platform”, with which its holders will be able to trade digital works of art.

According to the company, the models that have this new way of trading NFT are the MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.

“NFT Platform: this application has the inclusion of an intuitive space that has the purpose of detecting, acquiring and exchanging digital works of art through the MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame screens.”Says the statement.

In other words, through the new platform available in the models indicated Samsung will allow its users to browse and buy NFT directly from their televisions.

Smart calibration technology

The operation is essentially simple, since the platform extracts non-fungible tokens from a wide variety of sites and markets, which will provide users with the ability to preview the item of their choice, in addition to knowing other information of interest to potential buyers, such as the name of the author of the Crypto Art, as well as the relevant metadata of the blockchain.

The company stated that Users who already have NFT, will also be able to use its platform to make their collections known to the world already that Samsung indicated that its “smart calibration” technology is capable of automatically adapting the settings of the Smart TV so that it matches the specifications of the original creator, and in this way make sure to ensure that the image is displayed on the television with the highest possible fidelity.

Digital art and NFT

The Crypto Art, basically, it is the implementation of a series of mechanisms based on blockchain, with the sole objective of serve as support for both digital artists and their creations.

On the other hand, for those who are not well versed in the subject, it is important to say that a non-fungible token is a collectible token, an asset that is related to a digital work of art, which in turn is registered in public spaces determined decentralized, in order that anyone can verify their ownership.

Part of its popularity lies in the fact that non-fungible tokens can be freely traded, which provides the assurance to buyers of being the sole owners of the original Crypto Art. in question, while, on the side of the creators, it offers them the possibility of earning money by trading their work directly with the interested party, without the need for intermediaries.

Thus, with the inclusion of the new platform by Samsung in its new smart TVs, now NFT enthusiasts will be able to watch their favorite movies and series while taking a look at the digital art exhibitions of the moment, without need to use your computer or cell phone.

It should be said that this experience had already been presented to the public, in the second week of last November, during the Lugano NFT Week, a technological event that is focused on providing a series of exhibitions, events and workshops with an NFT and Crypto Art theme.

In this event, the art of non-expendable assets, NFT gaming, even play-to-earn NFT and even the metaverse were the center of attention of all attendees, in addition to other exhibitions such as “The Future is Unwritten”.

