An activation that was made to promote the beginning of El Buen Fin in clubs Sam’s ended up being criticized by neighbors of the store due to the inconsistency they found because the action was carried out while the store was closed.

The event has been part of the intense period of promotions that the Sam’s team has had to live with all kinds of criticism, from lack of inventory, supposedly high prices, promotions without being able to carry out due to errors in the app and website, in short, the very version of The Good End of Walmart It has been a real headache.

Activation surprises

An activation has taken a consumer by surprise who discovered that Sams was promoting his version of The Good End with the store closed and late at night.

What the consumer did not know is that it was part of the strategy with which the store started sales at midnight, after its “Irresistible Good End” began with online sales a few days ago.

“Seriously, Sams Club México needs to play loud music at 11pm in a closed store. Good End would be if they let me sleep in peace, but I already saw that this is not going to happen ”, explained the young woman in her comment.

The message written by the user Pau Farias has been part of the challenge that the CM of Sams has in hand, now that the brand has had to develop a strong customer service strategy due to the various failures it has registered in its promotional week.

Seriously @SamsClubMexico need to play loud music at 11pm in a CLOSED store? Good End would be if they let me sleep in peace, but I already saw that that is not going to happen 😤😡 pic.twitter.com/ojwOND0KMF – Pau Farias (@dancingmuffin) November 10, 2021

The mistakes made by the brand have become lousy benchmarks and not only that, in guidelines from which to innovate in the market.

A tremendously important aspect in this exercise is the one that has to do with the way in which the brands are assuming the Good End and the way in which they carry out tasks around these dates.

