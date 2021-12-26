Mercedes and Red Bull have been untouchable for the rest in recent years, but Ferrari wants to change that in 2022 and Carlos Sainz aspires to become the leader of a team that has shown promising progress.

Carlos Sainz He ended the 2021 season being the best driver of the rest, that is, of those who did not have the privilege of driving a Mercedes or a Red Bull. The Madrid driver’s first year at Ferrari has been highly praised, as he has even allowed himself the luxury of surpassing Charles Leclerc in points.

But the real challenge will come in 2022, when all teams start from scratch as a result of the new technical regulations and, therefore, Ferrari you will have no excuses to return to the top positions.

“Hamilton is one of the best in history and I want to continue sharing the grid with him”

«I only ask that the car go like a rocket to be up, the rest I will put it, I adapt well to any car and I work it out in the simulator, where I give it an address ”, says Carlos Sainz when thinking about what he expects for next year.

«I have tried it, it is very different in form and in riding, I have been able to develop it, it will be hard to drive, very different, not so comfortable in the balance in curve for example. And it will be fast, but hard, “he says in relation to the new car.

Carlos Sainz debuted in the Formula 1 in 2015, but has not had a chance to fight for the world title. Now, he looks ready for it.

«El Gordo would feel like I can fight at the top, fight for a first victory and opt for a World Cup. Nobody knows if we will succeed, we do not know where we are but, as we ask, fight for the first victory and the title, “he dreams.

“With the same car you can beat Hamilton and Verstappen, but this year they were between 8 tenths and 1 second per lap faster and between pilots I want to think that there are no more than two or three tenths, so no matter how good you are or how good a day you have, you can’t beat them. I hope that everything is more even next year », reiterates the Madrid native.

Alonso, Hamilton and Latifi

In a broader context, Carlos Sainz has also expressed his opinion on other current issues, admitting in the first place that he would be delighted to fight for the World Cup with Fernando Alonso.

“All teams have a chance next year: Alpine, Aston Martin, we … we have the chance to make a qualitative leap while the greats will continue at the top. Of course I imagine fighting for the title with Fernando, hopefully everything is a little more even », wishes Sainz.

But there are those who have doubts as to whether Lewis Hamilton will be on the grid in 2022, as Toto Wolff raised doubts about it after the disappointment of Abu Dhabi. «I do not know, I hope that Hamilton does not retire, I want to continue competing with himHe’s one of the best in history and I want to continue sharing the grill with him, ”says Carlos Sainz.

Related to the same issue, that of the last race of the season in which Hamilton lost the World Cup after a series of events that began with a car accident. Nicholas latifi, Sainz has expressed his total rejection of the harassment suffered by the Canadian on social networks.

«It is the reality that sometimes we live on social media. Sometimes I don’t get wet because there is a lot of polarization, not showing your identity gives you that power without control and it is something that worries me, especially for young people who are not mature enough to control the anger that comes from there.

«The pilots have already held a weekend sit-in without nets so that the platforms can give us a hand, hopefully in the future there will be more control with these people, I don’t like to see it, I don’t quite understand it and it only inhibits us », concludes.