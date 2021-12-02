For the first time, Safari surpasses Firefox in desktop market share according to data from StatCounter in this 2021.

It is worth mentioning that for 2020, Safari and FireFox had a technical tie in the figures on desktop market share. But it was until this year that a very marked difference was made between the two browsers, Safari registers 10%, while FireFox does not reach 8% in its market shares.

What has helped Safari reach those figures?

No one expected a pandemic to shake the world so strongly and it brought various changes as a result of confinement. The vast majority of activities migrated from the physical world to the online world.

Safari and Internet Explorer dominate mobile and desktop terrain

Thus, digital acceleration has been at the center of the transformation, with a huge need to improve connectivity between people, either due to the imposition of teleworking or distance education.

All this caused the sale of computers to skyrocket and thus experience one of the sweetest moments in its history.

And according to data from Gartner, sales for Apple soared to a greater extent than for the rest of the computer manufacturers.

So the fact that Safari is pre-installed as the default browser for users of Apple products definitely gives it a head start over FireFox.

And although Apple was not the manufacturer that grew the most between the third quarters of 2019 and the third quarter of 2021, it was the manufacturer with the most units distributed in market share for that period of time with 41% compared to 20.6% of the PC manufacturers.

This boom is largely attributed to the launch of new products such as Apple Silicon, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that feature chips geared towards the professional audience.

In this way, Safari is seeing how even Chrome is losing ground due to its boom, although it is still light years away from reaching it. On the other hand, Firefox registers a presence on smartphones below 1%.

In addition, another actor has much to celebrate: Edge already has almost a 9% share in 2021 (almost 10% in the month of November) and Microsoft is recovering the ground lost after the decline of Internet Explorer.