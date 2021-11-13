You can already see Kiernan Shipka in the first preview of the sixth season of ‘Riverdale’!

The CW has released the trailer for Riverdale season 6. The sneak peek has hinted at the crossover with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as Kiernan Shipka’s character has joined the teenage fiction. Riverdale season 5 revealed that Cheryl Blossom’s ancestors were related to witchcraft, thus creating a bond with Sabrina. In the trailer you can see a forest full of strange dolls.

Sabrina Spellman arrives in the sixth season of the series

“This has to do with Cheryl,” says Archie. For her part, Cheryl finished the fifth installment convinced that she was a witch and determined to avenge her ancestors. “We have to go back to the old traditions,” she says, who appears performing a ritual. Sabrina doesn’t appear until the end of the clip, when Cheryl greets her. “Look what the black cat has brought,” he says.

For its part, the video reveals that Archie and Betty could be expecting a child. “There is nothing I want more than to have your baby,” she reveals. Veronica and her new boyfriend Reggie face a supernatural threat: the devil is in Riverdale. Also, Hiram Lodge is back in town after being banished at the end of the fifth season.

It should be noted that fans will have to wait to see Sabrina since, according to E! Online, the teenage witch won’t appear until the fourth chapter, titled The Witching Hour. Riverdale, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes, among other actors. The series will return to The CW with a special five-episode broadcast on November 16.

