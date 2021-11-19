Actor Dwayne Johnson is already planning Black Adam 2, although there is still plenty of time for the first installment to be released.

If he’s famous for something Dwayne johnson It is because he usually repeats with the actors with whom he works very well on the set, such as Kevin hart or Jason statham. Now that he will make the leap to the movies of Dc comics, wants to share this Cinematic Universe with one of his friends in the film Black Adam 2.

Because, Dwayne johnson is currently trying to sign Jason statham for Black Adam 2. Both coincided in the saga of Fast and furious and then they repeated in Hobbs & Shaw. The relationship of its characters is very particular because they hate and need each other, that is why they are arguing all the time while saving the world. But it is undeniable that they had great on-screen chemistry.

So surely it would be great to be able to see Dwayne johnson and Jason statham together Black Adam 2. A film that will be shot in the next few years only if the first installment has the expected success. What character could he play? This is an interesting question, but knowing that you will face the Justice Society of America, it could very well be one of its members. So they would be rivals in the sequel.

Both actors have many interesting projects.

The actor Dwayne johnson will roll soon Red One,The King and Doc Savage. I could also do Saint Andrew 2, Jungle cruise 2, Red Alert 2 and the third installment of Jumanji. Besides, I also wanted to make a new version of the classic from the 80s Blow in Little China.

While Jason statham is rolling The Mercenaries 4 and then it will premiere Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. But it will also The Bee Keeper, Spies 2 and the series Viva La Madness.

The movie Black adam It will be released on July 29, 2022 and we will be able to see Dwayne johnson like the great antihero of Dc comics in action.