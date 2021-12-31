The last thing that has happened to Netflix with Russia is that the country will force the streaming content platform to broadcast its own channels within its programming.

The most common is to believe that Netflix has the same reception in all countries, but this is not the case. There are certain territories in which the platform does not have it entirely easy, many times the reasons are ideological and other times they are rather economic, but the interesting thing is to see how the content platform adapts.

In recent months, Netflix has had a series of clashes with the Russian government, and the streaming service has a wide variety of content, including LGBTQ + shows and series. If you are up to date with the news you will well know that Russia is a country openly against these groups.

These clashes are still to be resolved and, it is that everything may end in a legal brawl between the country and the entertainment company, we will have to wait to see how this situation progresses. At the moment, there is another much closer problem between Russia and the streaming content platform.

And, is that, the internet and television regulatory body has gotten serious with the streaming content platform, claiming that if Netflix wants to participate in the country, it must have at least twenty national channels within its platform. Between these channels would have to be Spas.

This channel is associated with the Ultra Orthodox Church of Russia, in addition to having to include the main channel of Russia. Criticisms have not taken long to appear, commenting that both channels are usually part of the propaganda of the Russian government. The twenty channels are just one of the requirements that Russia demands.

And, is that, if Netflix wants to continue in the country, it would also have to open a subsidiary within the Russian borders. At the moment Netflix seems to be weighing all its options, we will have to be vigilant to see how it acts at the end of this situation with the government of Russia and its laws.