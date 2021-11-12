Sam’s The crisis in social networks that it has faced since its version of Buen Fin began and this time the brand is responding to a singular complaint: it sells products that it no longer has in stock.

The unique sum of complaints exhibiting this practice has put Sam’s in check and has placed it as one of the most active brands during these days, due to the action that this implies and the challenge that consumers have encountered in front of a store that has been seen exceeded.

This particular case leads us to review the graphs prepared by Deloitte which list those considered to be the main retail brands, based on their worldwide revenues.

The pre-contingency numbers place Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Schwarz Corp as the top brands in this segment, and the value of their sales has helped define their leadership.

Sam’s runs out of inventory

The main problem that Sam’s has at the moment is that it has run out of inventory and people have begun to complain to the brand for accepting sales of non-existent products.

From social networks, the price club chain has begun to be exhibited and in this exercise it is ensured that it has failed because many consumers have accepted orders that have ended up being canceled and other people have canceled products even though they were bought few days ago.

The main problem that Sam’s faces is in operations and this has undoubtedly worn down the brand on social networks, where its customer service has been overwhelmed since it began its promotion with exclusive sales on its website and app.

Fucking @SamsClubMexico 4 days ago he sold me a TV THAT THEY DON’T HAVE and just today they are telling me that it will never reach me and it is already exhausted everywhere for the Good End. Fuck his mother member ✊✊✊ – Andrés ♦ ️ (@AndresAddiction) November 11, 2021

@SamsClubMexico Why do they sell products that do not have stock, this is unacceptable. I ask for a solution to my purchase. pic.twitter.com/fNO0VDhNCQ – Josue Leonard (@Josue_Leonard) November 11, 2021

Hello! At the moment we do not have a restocking date for the product you are commenting on. We suggest you to keep an eye on your nearest Club and on our online sales portal Sam’s. A.M – Sam’s Club México (@SamsClubMexico) November 11, 2021

Hi, Jazz! We have contacted you privately. We are still pending! A.M – Sam’s Club México (@SamsClubMexico) November 11, 2021

@SamsClubMexico 😡😡 I made a purchase online from November 9, I physically went to the store that day but they did not have the prices of the good end, I did not want to risk it and bought it online, ERROR !!! They sold my product and today the 11th they cancel the purchase for “lack of inventory” – Joss (@DanielaLunadl) November 11, 2021

The mobilization of inventory at a critical date like El Buen Fin is leading brands to take on tremendous crises, which are questioning their ability to operate. Under this dilemma there is a very important challenge and that is that brands have to start from something as basic as the balance sheet they have, where inventory becomes tremendously critical.

Faced with these types of challenges, such as avoiding continuing to sell products that you no longer have in inventory during massive sales such as the Good End, there is a huge task to take into account in the market and it is the one that has to do with the influence that is achieved with a well-executed business measure.

For this, it is essential to have a military discipline in the way stocks are counted and the processes that are followed to offer an inventory, since the opportunity for a brand to continue consolidating depends on it.

