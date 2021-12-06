A common element that we have as a Latin American society is the cheerful and close way we communicate. This characteristic, well managed, constitutes an invaluable skill for the business world, contributes to the organizational climate, improves relationships between collaborators and even has a positive impact on business results.

Laughing releases large amounts of endorphins in the brain. According to a study published by the University of Maryland, in the United States, endorphins activate receptors on the surface of the endothelium, a tissue that lines blood vessels, discharges nitric oxide, dilates blood vessels, increases blood flow, reduces inflammation and the formation of cholesterol. The research as a great conclusion determined that for the good health of the human being, it is recommended to laugh at least 15 minutes per day.

Likewise, a consultative work carried out by the University of Basel, in Switzerland, identified that the more people laugh, the less they feel affected by the stressful events that occur around them.

Now I propose that we transfer the fruits of joy to the business world, what benefits does a sense of humor bring to this effect? The answer is clear: everyone. It’s that simple, a good dose of ingenuity when communicating something, will be the entrance fee to address some delicate topics, break the ice or show some level of closeness with the interlocutor.

It is through a positive disposition at work that disruptive ideas are best born and that by their very origin have the ability to get out of the conventional and go further. A cohesive team is much more powerful in its strategy and scope. Working in environments where a sense of humor is present in daily conversations affects the environment of organizations, generates a positive environment, strengthens the productivity and efficiency of the team of collaborators, suppliers, partners, clients and users.

The wit and wit with which we communicate creates a different bond with the person on the other side. Its effect enables difficult conversations to be approached from a positive perspective, empathically communicates certain decisions of the organization and serves as a differentiator when planning a business or conducting a positive meeting with a new prospect.

For people who occupy a leadership position in organizations, having a good state of mind is essential to communicate corporate messages, advance initiatives, promote execution and the fulfillment of goals and objectives.

The most effective way to keep a good mood at work is to do what you really like to do. A person convinced of their contribution and value is much more efficient and committed to their craft.

During the day-to-day work world it is important that when a situation arises that makes you feel uncomfortable or prevents the development of your true potential, you find a solution as soon as possible. Keeping a negative feeling produces dissatisfaction and this is reflected in what you do and the way you execute it. No one can maintain a good mood at work on their own, it is important to cultivate friendship, be positive and participatory. Talk to the people around you, tell something funny, comment on something that you found interesting, and smile. Empathy is transmitted and generates a positive environment.

I am a happy person, largely because by conviction I am positive, I believe that people, in their correct behavior and with good intentions. The sense of humor is part of the way in which I communicate both my professional and personal life; But here I want to make a great difference, because in some cases the line can be blurred, but the mockery or joke that focuses on some physical, emotional, cultural or gender aspect of the person is the opposite of this attitude, which it is only intended to generate a positive impact. There is nothing funny there and it does not show greater skill in the person who does it.

A good laugh is the best thing that can happen to us at this time. We have had to overcome challenging situations during the last two years as a result of the pandemic and its effects on people’s health and the limitations in organizations to carry out their work on a regular basis, but as never before this moment exposed the need we have to connect with the other person. Will there be a better way to do it now that we are resuming normality and going out again than to find ourselves through a smile?