If you are looking for a somewhat more powerful version with a better integrated GPU, this model with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U is also on sale, which integrates an AMD Radeon 10. It includes Windows 10 installed. Its price is 599 euros.

Compact laptop from Lenovo with 15.6-inch Full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. The integrated graphics card is a Radeon Vega 8, which can be used to play some esports games in low quality. Includes Windows 10 installed. Its price is 499 euros.

Huawei ’s MacBook-like computer with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i3-10110U processors, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. Ideal to work and carry anywhere. Includes Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Its price is 459 euros.

HP 15s-fq2038ns

HP laptop with 15.6-inch Full HD screen with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory. In addition, it includes Windows 10 Home as an operating system for free. Its price is 595 euros.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15

Going to gaming computers, we find two HP models with 15.6-inch Full HD screens. The first has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD and NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card. In the case of the second model, we find AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and 16 GB of RAM, with the same SSD and Graphic card. Their prices are 649 and 749 euros, respectively.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200

We move on to an ASUS model with an RTX card. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD and 4 GB RTX 3050 graphics card. Its price is 799 euros.

HP OMEN 15-en1010ns

Finally, we have one of the cheapest laptops on the market with an RTX 3060. This HP laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen at 60 Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 SSD GB and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. Its price is 1,199 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.