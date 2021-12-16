Danger from weak passwords

It may seem obvious, but considering that the most used password is still 123456 Y QWERTY, We realize that there is still a lot to do to improve our online security. Choosing a good password is key to our privacy and online security, A weak password can put things as important as your money, your profile on social networks, or any payment platform at risk, such as PayPal. Therefore, from the most insignificant to the most important password, you must create passwords that are difficult to hack, secure, that do not repeat themselves and that are not used for more than 3 months.

The 20 most common passwords in Spain

The most common and least secure passwords… This is where cyberattacks come into play. The simpler and less elaborate the password, the easier it will be to hack, so the goal is to make the task as difficult as possible. You would be surprised to know which are the most used passwords in Spain in 2021, and how simple they can be, we leave you the 20 most vulnerable and used according to the study carried out by NordPass:

12345 123456 123456789 12345678 1234 111111 000000 1234567 1234567890 Barcelona 666666 Spain 123123 QWERTY 654321 Alexander password I love you Charles daniel

Weak passwords – a global problem

As you have seen in the previous list, there are a series of patterns that are repeated when choosing passwords; Passwords very easy to remember (and to guess), easy to hack and with which your security is at risk.

A list of numbers ordered like “12345”, a series of computer keyboard characters like “qwerty”, the word “password”, and even your own name…. The problem is that anyone (literally anyone) could hack these passwords even with relatively easy-to-get tools.

Research NordPass it also reveals how weak some passwords are, indicating how long it would take a hacker to crack each one. Although the “Time to crack a password” measure is indicative only and depends on various technological aspects, it is a good benchmark that gives you an idea of ​​the real risk you run when using passwords like these. To give you an idea, the 75 most used passwords in Spain can be cracked in less than a second.

How to avoid this and improve security

You have to be very careful not to fall into redundancy or obviousness in passwords. Although it may seem simple, comfort can and we tend to choose passwords that are easy to remember, and therefore to hack. Therefore, below we offer you a series of things to avoid so that you can have a strong password and can protect all your accounts:

Extremely easy passwords . The first rule is to avoid easy keys. Nothing about using a series of numbers or letters on the keyboard.

. The first rule is to avoid easy keys. Nothing about using a series of numbers or letters on the keyboard. Avoid personal references . References such as your name, your city, your date of birth … These are data that everyone can know and, by doing some simple combination, anyone who knows you could guess. So you know, do not use any personal data of this type. Nothing to use your name, numbers, your street, your telephone …

. References such as your name, your city, your date of birth … These are data that everyone can know and, by doing some simple combination, anyone who knows you could guess. So you know, do not use any personal data of this type. Nothing to use your name, numbers, your street, your telephone … Combine words, numbers, symbols and capital letters . In many websites this dynamic is already mandatory, and it is the most recommended. The more difficult it is and the more combinations you have, the more difficult it will always be to hack.

. In many websites this dynamic is already mandatory, and it is the most recommended. The more difficult it is and the more combinations you have, the more difficult it will always be to hack. Do not recycle. This means that you do not use the same password on two or more different websites. If someone steals your password, they will be able to access all YOUR accounts with the same password, which is a huge risk.

Use a password manager. With a manager you can have all the keys stored in a totally secure way, it will help you create secure passwords, it will warn you when you have passwords at risk of being hacked (passwords that are too simple, repeated, that have been used for more than 3 months … ) and also, with the data breach scanner, it will notify you if there has been any information leakage in any of your accounts so that you can change your password and avoid problems.

Why use a password manager?

A password manager is a tool for both businesses and private users. It works with the latest technology on the market to provide the best security (such as military-grade encryption). These are some of the most important features it includes:

Two-step authentication , an additional layer of security so that, if you are already protected without it, you are even more protected. You can use a range of applications to prove that it is you and thus prevent someone from unknowingly accessing your account information.

, an additional layer of security so that, if you are already protected without it, you are even more protected. You can use a range of applications to prove that it is you and thus prevent someone from unknowingly accessing your account information. Password generator . So that you don’t get too crazy, NordPass will generate a strong password for you for each website.

. So that you don’t get too crazy, NordPass will generate a strong password for you for each website. Alert in case of security breach ( Data Breach Scanner) . What better than to know in real time if one of your accounts is at risk. NordPass sends you alerts when this.

. What better than to know in real time if one of your accounts is at risk. NordPass sends you alerts when this. Access via Master Key or Master Key . You will have everything configured and saved under a master password, this way you will only have to remember 1 password.

. You will have everything configured and saved under a master password, this way you will only have to remember 1 password. Credit card storage: You can safely store all the information of your cards to buy in a 100% secure way.

Password managers offer various security features to help protect all your passwords.

Cyber attacks are the order of the day, stolen credit cards and Paypal accounts that are sold on the Dark Web, hacked Facebook accounts with access to all your contacts - these are becoming more common, but they can be avoided with proper password security practices.

