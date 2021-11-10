Rumor: Naruto is coming to Fortnite next week

When the trial between Apple and Epic Games took place, a couple of documents revealed plans for a collaboration between Naruto and Fortnite. Although this information has not materialized, a famous insider within the community of this battle royale, has revealed that this will finally happen next week.

According to Hypex, Naruto and content related to the Hidden Village in the Leaves, will come to Fortnite next November 16. Although at the moment there is no official confirmation from Epic Games, this collaboration is something that will eventually happen.

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are * PLANNED * to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don’t get mad at me lmao) Won’t go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02or – HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2021

As always, you can expect a skin and a series of cosmetic elements inspired by this anime. With this, there is also talk of content for creative mode. Finally, Hypex has mentioned that it will be necessary to prepare the portfolio to obtain all that this collaboration will have for us.

In related topics, a Travis Scott emote was removed from the game. Similarly, there is already a skin of Jinx, a character from League of Legends, in this title.

There are already collaborations with series, movies, video games, comics and even real people. It was only a matter of time before the anime also joined Fortnite. we hope that Naruto give rise to properties like Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan and more join the battle royale.

Via: Hypex