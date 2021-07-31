Rocket League Announces Collaboration With 007

Psyonix and Rocket league they are not strangers to collaborations. Different franchises have had a presence in this title. Now, it was recently announced that this company has reached an agreement with MGM. Thus, We will see different James Bond cars in this free-to-play title.

This “multi-year” collaboration will introduce James Bond’s most iconic cars to Rocket league. The first of these is an Aston Martin DB5, which is now available, and can be obtained for 1,100 in-game credits. This car has the characteristic Silver Birch color of the classic automobile of Goldfinger from 1964. True to form, Psyonix added authentic DB5 engine sounds, wheels, and a Reel Life decal to complete the package.

However, if you want to score goals like a gentleman, you need to be fast, as On August 4, the Aston Martin DB5 will disappear from this virtual store. Psyonix has yet to reveal what the next step will be for this collaboration with James Bond, but it’s probably safe to assume there are more cars from the 007 franchise on the way.

In related topics, Fast and Furious cars are now available in Rocket League. Similarly, here you can see the first trailer of the new game in the series.

Via: Rocket League

