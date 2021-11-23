Riot Games Gave Up New Details With A Video Of Their New Fighting Game Project L.

Fighting game fans are waiting for Project L. the new video game from Riot Games (League of Legends, Valorant).

Little was known about Project L. and now we have a look at what promises to be a great fighting game set within the Runeterra universe.

Tom Cannon, director and producer of Project L. assures that the game will not be seen in 2021 or even in 2022; They are preparing a degree to last years or decades.

For now it is known that the game will be 2vs2, with assists in the best Dragon Ball FighterZ or Marvel vs Capcom style). And that its mechanics will be simple to learn but that the skills will be a challenge for each player but without there being unfair confrontations between experts and first-timers.

They will also bet heavily on their own network system, using Riot Connect to connect distant people to each other. The rollback will allow the games to be stable and that there is no disconnection.

