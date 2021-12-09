Following the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl last November, Pokémon fans’ spotlight is on the saga’s next great adventure that will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 28, this being Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a title that is called to be the most groundbreaking game of the entire main saga if we take into account the classical formula.

In this way, the title will take us to live history in the Hisui region, this being the name by which Sinnoh was once known, this being the area where the remake events also take place. Be that as it may, one of the characteristics of the game is being the announcement of new regional forms and evolutions, of which We have already been able to meet Braviary, Zorua, Zoroak and Growlithe from Hisui along with new evolutions such as Wyrdeen, Basculegion and Kleavor*.

Under this premise, it is obvious that there are still new forms and evolutions to show, which has led to speculate, theorize and debate around these, being on the surface game leaks by trusted insiders, which include names like Sneasel, Ursaring, Arcanine, among others. And of all these, today we come to highlight what may be the imminent announcement of Hisui Voltorb and Electrode.

The official Pokémon account opens the debate around the announcement of the regional forms of Voltorb and Electrode

To put in context it must be said that In Pokémon Legends Arceus the Poké Balls are made of woodSo the models we know from the last 25 years are relatively modern inventions. It is because of that Voltorb and Electrode are two Pokémon that would not fit too much, since its similarity with this item is something that has been respected since the origins of the saga.

Nevertheless, it seems that this will adapt in the form of the aforementioned regional forms, which, according to rumors, would acquire the Electric / Plant types. At the moment there has been no official announcement, but we could be before the first advance of this, since the official Pokémon account on Twitter has published the clip that you can see below:

Friends, there is… something I may have forgotten to mention. Do you remember that surprise I told you about? Well… if you touch it, it will self-destruct. So, please be careful while picking up my Poké Ball collection! https://t.co/FvZVXIejCp – Ball Guy pic.twitter.com/5SwAxm3LZO – Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 9, 2021

With great emphasis on the Poké Balls, one of these can be seen to explode, which has immediately been linked to Voltorb, this being his signature attack. Thus, the fact that this regional variant had the Plant type would make sense, since the Poké Balls would be made of wood, a material derived from this same type. We will have to wait to see one official confirmation about it.