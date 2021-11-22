In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have a computer that runs slower than it should, perhaps the problem is not with power but with storage, something easy to solve.

It has happened to everyone at some time: a computer starts to work slowly, more and more and finally it is practically useless. Although there are many tricks to speed up the performance of your PC, they are probably patches so as not to eliminate the root of the problem.

Perhaps it is not the processor or the RAM, but the hard drive that is weighing down your computer. In this case, it is best to get rid of it and install an SSD disk, a much faster format that is also getting cheaper.

One of the cases that serve as an example is now in Amazon Spain, in Black Friday Week. There is an SSD on offer much cheaper than usual, the WD SN550, that it costs 44 euros in its 500GB version and 78.50 euros in the 1TB.



This NVMe-type SSD offers speeds of up to 2400MB per second, ideal for installing operating systems. It also has more than enough capacity for it.

Western Digital is the world’s leading storage company, gaining a lot of ground when it comes to solid state drives. The SN550 is an intermediate range that seeks maximum performance while maintaining an affordable price.

Reaches 2400MB per second read speed, and that makes the operating system work much faster, as well as any application or game that you install on it.

Obviously, there are other SSDs that are also cheap, for example those that use an M.2 format, although NVMe’s like this offer considerably more speed.

With the new generation of video games, the space of our computer or console can be greatly reduced. But that’s what hard drives are for and here we present the best options for your PC or console.

The format and connector are two of the things that you should take into account when buying an SSD, an investment that always pays off if you are tired of the slowness of your PC.

Of course, there is something that you must take into account, and that is that if you replace the hard drive on which you had the OS installed, you will have to install Windows 10 again, or Windows 11 if you want to enjoy all the news from Microsoft.