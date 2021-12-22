More than $ 6,000 worth of games.

Unless you have been hiding under a stone during these years, many of you will already know that Xbox Game Pass is a Microsoft subscription service that allows access to a wide range of games on both Xbox consoles and PCFor this, there are different versions of this service either exclusive for consoles, exclusive for computers or a combination of both, each having a different price and according to what it offers.

Be that as it may, It is a service that was initially highly criticized, as many members of the gaming community considered that it was unsustainable and that this would cause the quality of the titles to plummet. However, years later since its first foray into the market, the truth is that Xbox Game Pass has become one of the most popular services, in which we can have launch titles such as Halo Infinite and the new Forza title.

Having said all this, it must be said that throughout this year 2021 games have been added to the catalog of services, so that the sum of the value of all these games has made it clear that the Xbox Game Pass is profitable for users, since it has been compiled the sum of prices of all available games. And the result has been surprising.

Xbox Game Pass brings together more than 100 games with a value that exceeds $ 6,300

It was The Loadout who shared this information after make a calculation of the new games introduced in the console and PC service during this year, resulting in that the value of these games would be $ 6,317.35, which is equivalent to 5,583.43 euros, which is quite worth the monthly subscription. It is worth mentioning that this calculation has been made based on the prices of the games in the Microsoft Store.

On the other hand, it should be noted that, according to this calculation, the month with the highest cost was March 2021 with $ 964.67, while the month with the least reported was April with $ 330.91. That said, despite the figures, it should be noted that recently Phil Spencer confirmed in an interview that Xbox Game Pass was already sustainable. For the rest, it should be noted that this month ten new titles were added to Xbox Game Pass, including Firewatch, Mortal Kombat XI, The Gunk and Broken Age.

