A few weeks ago the new Xiaomi 11T team was presented in Mexico, a team that adds impressive elements, which could make it the best of the range.

One of the main innovations that it implements is the audio zoom, which while making a recording, you can zoom in or out on the sound of the same element to be recorded.

Xiaomi 11T main features

6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 120 Hz Soda Cup 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra Processor MIUI 12.5 operating system on Android 11 108MP + 8MP ultra wide + 5MP telemacro triple rear camera 16MP front camera 8GB RAM memory 256GB internal storage 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge Dual Dolby Atmos audio with two speakers and Hi-Res certification

Design and display, a complete delight in the Xiaomi 11T

One of the main trends that we can currently see in smartphones is having a screen greater than 6.5 inches, since many of the high-end equipment are already functional in everything, even gaming.

And the Xiaomi 11T is not far behind with its large 6.67-inch screen and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which, with its 120 Hz cup of soda, makes you appreciate colors in videos and photographs to another level.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

In this sense, to be able to enjoy all its advantages, we tested its screen with some 4K videos, movies at 60 frames per second and obviously, with some video games, and the result was incredible.

Regarding its design, it is a well-managed equipment, which implements a series of organic elements, which do not clash with the equipment itself, for example, at the rear, the cameras are consistent with the simplicity of their construction.

Although the back cover of the Xiaomi 11T is made of rigid plastic, it does not seem like such, but it may be that when it has an “accident” it can withstand a fall of up to without suffering considerable damage.

Cameras, here the main element of the equipment

Cameras have reached an important peak, with lenses capable of seeing the Moon, or even ultra-detailed sensors, in this sense, the Xiaomi 11T, has some things that make it stand out.

One of our favorites is the so-called “Audio Zoom” that gives the 11T the ability to amplify the sound that it is recording, you just need to zoom in on the image and with this, you will be able to appreciate more what you are recording.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

On the other hand, to be able to take advantage of this advantage, you must find yourself in a place where the only sound you hear is that or that everything is really optimized to sound and capture what is being recorded with your Xiaomi 11T.

One way to achieve this is simply to place the phone in a fixed location and focus specifically on an object, such as the spin of a bicycle tire, to zoom in smoothly and obtain a detailed result.

The Xiaomi 11T has another advantage, and that is that, when making various recordings, you will have to apply the “cinema” effect, so that a rear detail of blur and zoom is created at the same time.

These types of scenes are used by filmmakers to create more drama, now you can do it with your 11T, which is designed to offer a totally different experience in content creation.

Impressive photography, but within the range

If you are looking for a device that has a detail and can capture all the possible colors of an element, with the Xiaomi 11T, you will have the possibility to do so, mainly because of its macro lens.

It has the ability to capture objects in detail from 3 or 5 centimeters away, although the quality may be lost a bit, it will not neglect everything it can do, here a sample of the macro photo of the Xiaomi 11T.

Photo: Jesús Pallares

If you need to be able to capture more and more details, its 108 megapixel lens may surprise you, the same that uses the use of the other two remaining ones, so as not to miss any detail.

To appreciate this, we took photos with its wide angle lens, which has an aperture of 2.2 degrees, which will leave you with a wide criterion to take larger photos with the Xiaomi 11T.

Also, in order not to neglect all that its powerful zoom can achieve, we take photos with 1x and 2x zoom, which really give relevant and impressive detail, to highlight the photos you need.

Photo x.6











Photo x1











Photo x2











Photo x.6











Photo x1











Photo x2













Impeccable sound

The sound of the Xiaomi 11T could not be left behind, which is one of the best that can be found in this range, which has Dolby Atmos compatibility, in addition to having a double speaker.

Each of these is strategically located at the top and bottom of the equipment, which gives a completely different feeling when listening to music or watching videos with your Xiaomi 11T.

In this same way, to ensure that everything is correct at the time of playback, it has a Hi-Res Audio certification, which ensures that the sounds reproduced will have a higher quality than normal.

Fast charging and long battery life.

Without leaving aside, the Xiaomi 11T and everything it offers, the energy section is something that should not be left aside, in this sense, its 5000 mAh battery is fully optimized, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity processor 1200.

Not only can a processor help to improve the photography or elements on the screen, but it must also coordinate everything that the equipment can do, especially in its fast charge and battery life.

The 11T, has a fast charge that complements the package, which will give an optimization to work all day and beyond, without having the need to load the equipment.

To test this, let the cell phone play videos, which gave us a total of 12 hours without stopping, in addition to doing it with music, which lasted until 4 p.m., non-stop, only playing at a medium level.

And if that was not enough, if you need a fast charge, in what you bathe or do something else, this one with its 67W fast charge, can go up to 100% in just 36 minutes (scientifically proven).

Unmatched processing to do it all

The 11T Dimensity 1200 Ultra processor leaves no doubt that it is one of the most detailed and optimized chipsets in the range, since it has an impressive ability to optimize absolutely everything.

In the first instance, when playing, we have a fluidity of its screen and regularization of all the elements that the equipment adds, such as RAM and the cup of soda that reaches up to 120 Hz.

Secondly, it has a “Vapor Chamber cooling Technology” cooling system that prevents your 11T from getting too hot, never exceeding 30 degrees and it remained stable in long games.

That’s why we tested it with Wild Drift, Pokemon Unite and even Genshin Impact, which had no problem running them at the highest quality graphics and with Dolby sound, which gave us more than four hours in a row without stopping, leaving up to 30% battery life. .

Conclusions: Turkey approves 100%

I do not want this to sound commercial, but it is one of the most stable and powerful devices that I have used from Xiaomi, it does not have details that make your experience something bad, on the contrary, it invites you to explore further with your team.

From the sound section that will leave you impressed, to the screen, which play an important role in the equipment of this range, which will make you watch your series here and not on a PC.

On the other hand, in the processing, optimization and autonomy section, it is well balanced, it is a team that regulates all its processes and seeks to maintain the greatest amount of energy without sacrificing anything.

In this sense, for the fast-paced of life, it has different optimizations that will make your computer a multimedia, game and even work center, which you will not have with other cell phones. 4.8 turkeys out of 5.