Developer WolfFun released a new MOBA for smartphones. This is Thetan Arena, which also gives cryptocurrencies as a reward. We tested it on the Moto G100 and let you know how it works in this review!





Thetan Arena is the new MOBA launched by the developer WolfFun, with site in Singapore. It is a free multiplayer game where you can play as a team or alone in different rotating modes, with a ranking system that rewards with cryptocurrencies, among other things. Dynamic games, endearing models and skill customization are some other items that complete this combo, which we tested in the game. Moto G100 and we will tell you how it performs … in this review!

Every minute is worth gold

Once we create an account for Thetan Arena, we are awarded three random heroes at no cost with which to start taking the first steps, each with particular roles and a special ability. When looking for games, we came across rotating maps of four players per team, which include formats such as deathmatch or siege of towers, among others. Additionally, there are battle royale for duos or solo.

The duels, which are short and dynamic, take place on maps that have weeds to hide in, gifts that when destroyed give extra experience for the progression of our character, walls that can be demolished and some other things that change depending on the type of confrontation chosen. . For example, in the tower siege, there is a special battery (a hero must retain it until it is completed, otherwise it falls and another can take it) that when charged invokes a giant robot that hits the structure to be eliminated until it is defeated or get it done.

Also, each character can have two skills to equip prior to each fight (they cannot be configured individually for each one, but must be alternated before starting the game. match yes or yes) ranging from black holes, healing turrets, flamethrowers, lasers and many more.

Ranking for a crypto

Each victory will grant us points to rank up in the leaderboard by completing a meter, which can also go down if we lose. Each successful instance will reward us with special tokens to improve the heroes, just like the official cryptocurrency, THG. In addition, this currency can be accessed by winning duels with empowered characters or other new ones, obtainable through money or cryptos.

It has a clear mechanism pay to earn, but good results can be achieved without investing anything other than time. As if that weren’t enough, you incorporate NFT for profit when trading cosmetics in the store.

The two sides of a coin

As positive aspects, it is worth highlighting the variety of modes for the confrontations, the adorable and colorful designs, the dynamism of the games, the loading times, simple controls (buttons to move or skills) and the rewards and ranking system. The downside comes with the fact that it does not vary or innovate with respect to other MOBAs, lack of tutorials, with the ingredient pay to earn and the limitations of not investing.

How does it feel on the Moto G100?

The performance of the Moto G100 It is not overshadowed by the requirements of this free title, which are not very demanding for its powerful processor Snapdragon 870. The 5000 mAh battery offers the necessary autonomy to play many games and win the precious reward. The 6.7-inch screen provides plenty of room to view the map and use the controls seamlessly, but with the HDMI adapter you can connect it to your TV for even more detail.

This MOBA weighs 135 MB and can be downloaded free of charge at Playstore Y Appstore.

Conclusions.

Thetan Arena It is another good tool to get cryptocurrencies, with an attractive and simple gameplay, although it can take a long time if you do not buy champions or improve them. The ranking system becomes addictive in order to get the THG and challenging going up or down based on our results. A proposal that can target the youngest or the oldest who want to invest in crypto in a fun way, with the possibility of doing it with friends or meeting new people.

RELEASE DATE November 27, 2021 SPECTRUM High average DISTRIBUTOR WolfFun WEIGHT 135 MB

