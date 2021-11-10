Pokémon Cafe ReMix, the improved version of Pokémon Cafe Mix, arrived on Android and we tested it on the Moto G100 to tell you what’s new in this review. Read it and get ready to mix!





Pocket monster fans can now enjoy Pokémon Cafe ReMix, the recent update that had Pokémon Cafe Mix. This puzzle and simulation game has its essence and initial system, with some innovations in modalities, creatures, practices to level up, cosmetics and more. After testing it on the Moto G100, we will tell you about our feelings and their performance in this review!

The same effective recipe

The theme of puzzles and cafeteria simulation is maintained in this title free to play. In it we will have Laia, the owner of the cafeteria to whom we will help to get more pokémon as clients or employees, according to the affinity we achieve with them by fulfilling the orders they ask of us. To do this, you will have to prepare dishes or drinks through puzzles where the objective is to match icons with the faces of monsters such as Pikachu, Charmander, Meowth and Minccino among others. By linking these figures we can also break objects that will appear on the stage or get other items to help us.

You can review more in depth what its fundamentals are about in our previous review, which you can relive here.

New ingredients for more flavor

The implements for this relaunch have been various. They added hospitality talents or skills to make it easier to solve puzzles and the ability to combine up to four megaphones at once to roll each level faster.

But in addition, the game modes have been expanded with the chance to repeat commands, perform others to expand the letter, practice them to level up, and access the 1200 main preparations of the original version that will now be called Extra Commands to get special rewards when we do them. Also, the energy system has been modified, which now consumes energy units instead of hearts.

As if that weren’t enough, now you can unlock cosmetics to customize your teammates’ outfits. The list of pokémon will also be expanded through events and other options.

How does it feel on the Moto G100?

The power of Moto G100 With its Snapdragon 870 processor it makes the game performance optimal, without lag peaks or any other mishap. The 6.7-inch screen allows you to appreciate all the beautiful and colorful designs, as well as ensuring a good scrolling area on your touch to drag each icon. The 5000 mAh battery provides hours of fun without the smartphone turning off, even with data consumption and consequent power demand.

This puzzle and simulation title weighs 153MB and is available for free download at Playstore and App Store, in addition to Nintendo switch.

Conclusions

Pokémon Cafe ReMix it was reborn to bring a more complete and challenging proposal. Regarding the established base of Pokémon Cafe Mix, now includes additional alternatives to face the commands, other game modes for a greater variety of attractions, an outfit customization section and many more friends to add to the work team. A refreshing salad to leave a better flavor and good pippon to those who are encouraged to prepare their favorite dishes!

RELEASE DATE October 28, 2021 SPECTRUM High average DISTRIBUTOR The Pokémon Company WEIGHT 153 MB

