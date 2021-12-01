Review of firmware configuration options

The configuration wizard is really intuitive, and will allow us to start the repeater without many problems, the steps that we must take to configure the repeater through the wizard are the following:

The web-based configuration wizard of this D-Link DAP-X1860 WiFi repeater will allow us to connect via WiFi with any router, we must remember that this WiFi repeater is universal, therefore, it is compatible with any wireless router, in fact, it is compatible both with WPA / WPA2 / WPA3-Personal encryption, therefore, we will have the possibility of connecting to any network that uses the 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands. A very important aspect that we must take into account is that this repeater is simultaneous dual band for wireless clients, however, the interconnection network between the router and the repeater is only established in a frequency band, 2.4GHz or 5GHz, but not both at the same time.

Once we have done everything, we will have the WiFi repeater configured in repeater mode, however, we could also configure it in WiFi access point mode by entering its firmware. In RedesZone we have taught you how to install the DAP-X1860 WiFi repeater from scratch through the D-Link WiFi application, this completely free application can be found in the official Google Play and App Store stores:

In the following video you can see in detail how we can install this repeater with the application, activating the WiFi Mesh functionality that only works if we configure it via the app or through an Ethernet network cable connected to the router:

Once you know what the configuration wizard is for and how to configure our WiFi repeater, we are going to talk about the main firmware configuration options.

What options do we have in the firmware?

The firmware of this WiFi repeater will allow us to see the general status of the wireless network with the repeater, we will be able to see the main router and how it is configured, it will also allow us to see the extended network of the WiFi repeater itself, both the SSID, password, security and also the frequency bands. Of course, we can see in real time how many WiFi clients we have connected to the repeater and what specific devices we have connected, this is ideal to keep everything under control.

A very interesting option in the “Extender” section is the possibility of configuring the trunk link via WiFi or via Ethernet cable, we must remember that this WiFi repeater supports both the universal WiFi repeater mode (trunk link via WiFi) as well as the WiFi access point (trunk link via Ethernet), in this way, it will adapt perfectly to our needs.

Other options regarding the extended WiFi network, is in the possibility of enabling or not the Smart Connect, this technology will allow us to make WiFi clients connect to the 2.4GHz or 5GHz band, depending on the coverage received. The WiFi repeater will take care of it automatically, to always provide us with the best possible coverage and performance. If we deactivate it, we can configure the SSIDs of the 2.4GHz and 5GHz band in a completely different way, with a different WiFi network name, different security and WPA2 password etc.

Regarding the IPv4 network section, we can set a domain to locate the repeater in the local network, we can also configure if we want to use the DHCP client or use a fixed IP address. Of course, we can configure the IPv6 network in case you use this network protocol in your local network. Other options available in the firmware of this DAP-X1860 are the possibility of managing the authentication part of the repeater, automatic firmware updates and even seeing real-time statistics of use of the different frequency bands and even the interconnection network.

In the following video you can see in detail all the firmware of this D-Link DAP-X1860 WiFi repeater, from the moment we connect to the repeater for the first time and we have to run the installation wizard via the web, until we access the firmware of the equipment and We show you each and every one of the available configurations.

We hope that with this video you can see in detail all the options available in this installation and firmware wizard, with the aim of knowing in advance what options exist and if it meets our needs. As you have seen, having AP and repeater mode functions gives us quite great versatility, in addition, we must not forget about the WiFi Mesh functionalities if we use compatible D-Link routers.