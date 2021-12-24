Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster it is very close to reaching PC and mobiles. Square Enix recently revealed the details of this release.

It was confirmed that Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster It will reach mobile devices (Android and iOs) and PC (Steam) in February 2022. It should be noted that this installment that compiles the remastered version of Final Fantasy was scheduled for this year, however Square enix made the decision to delay it. This is because I was looking for “Offer the best possible experience” to the players. As compensation, they added additional extras to the reservation and to those who bought the complete pack.

An update on the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster. For more information, including details on the additional pre-purchase items, please read: https://t.co/V5ebtbbRcg pic.twitter.com/48dg9lZGGB December 21, 2021

“In order to offer the best possible experience, we want to spend the time necessary to polish the last details of the game development. We have added new extras for those who pre-purchase the game individually or buy the entire batch. We are looking forward to sharing the final title of the Pixel Remaster series with you early next year and we hope you are looking forward to playing it too. ” expressed the study in a statement on Steam.

What does Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster include?

Regarding the new extras of the video game, these include several Timelapse Remix songs, which are “Special tracks that begin with the version of the original soundtrack and soon become the renewed alternative version”. In addition, you will also find various special wallpapers, which are available in five different sizes. All of this will be available when said title was released.

Regarding the special soundtrack, players will come across the following themes: Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar], The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix), Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix), Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar].

Regarding the special wallpapers: FF6 (2 kinds of wallpapers) and FF1-6 (2 kinds of Pixel Remaster series wallpapers [añadidos a los extras por precomprar]).