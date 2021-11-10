The review of the well-known Mi Notebook Pro is already on sale, this time under new generation Ryzen processors.

One notch below the Mi Notebook Pro X, These laptops are the best value for money offered by Xiaomi within China. Let’s see what has been reviewed in a model that surprises for its performance but conquers for its low price.

My Notebook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition

From the official website you can already buy this new laptop equipped with processors based on the Zen 3 architecture, to choose between an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. or a Ryzen 7 5800H, processors equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads.

Oriented to gaming, this elegant notebook mounts a 14 ” Super Retina touch panel with 2.5K resolution (2560×1600) —compatible with Microsoft PTP—. With a 88% screen-to-body ratio, the front is practically all screen. Other standout features of the panel include its peak brightness of 300 nits, the ability to cover 100% of the sRGB color gamut, the 120 Hz refresh rate — it supports shifting at 60 Hz and 90 Hz — and its 16: ratio. 10.





To reduce the weight of its construction, its unibody design is based on a 6 series aviation aluminum alloy, achieving a total weight of 1.5 kg. Its profile is slim, 15.6 mm, to be a gaming laptop. According to the brand, the 170 ceramic sand polish gives you a very professional finish.

It also has a 720p resolution webcam and its 56Wh battery supports 100W fast charging, so it can charge up to 50% of the total in just 37 minutes.

As for the rest of the construction, we find a full-size, low-profile (1.3mm) backlit keyboard and a gesture-compatible touchpad; When it comes to connectivity, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 support stand out from the crowd.





If we look back, the previous models bet on Intel’s 11th generation Core H35, being able to bet on a model equipped with the i5-11300H chipset or another older brother dressed with an i7-11370H, plus an MX450 graphics or opt for the Intel Iris Xe option.

A couple of months later, the first Mi Notebook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition models appeared with a similar configuration in construction but wearing a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a price of 6,799 yuan (918 euros to change).

Price of the new Mi Notebook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition





To tell the truth, a laptop with these characteristics usually costs about 200 euros more in our territory. The two models are presented in the following configuration: