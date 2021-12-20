This year we have been able to see how Resident Evil is back on track with the release of the eighth numbered installment, which also continued the events of Resident Evil 7 with Ethan Winters as the protagonist, only this time we left the Baker farm behind to fully enter a lost village in Eastern Europe, this being the place where we would have to face four powerful hierarchs and Lady Miranda.

Said and done, This title earned him a GOTY nomination from The Game Awards, being an award that he finally did not obtain due to the victory of It Takes Two, but the truth is that Resident Evil has chained years of success since the launch of the seventh installment, either in the form of remakes or new games. And under this premise, it seems that the wheel does not stop, since we could be on the verge of a new installment.

Resident Evil Apocalypse could be in development right now

This new title, which we do not know if it will be the ninth numbered installment or not, would receive the name of Resident Evil Apocalypse, or at least this would be provisionally. Thus, rumors and leaks speak of a survival horror experience played in the third person, so it would drink quite a bit of the two remakes released in recent years.

Likewise, it should be noted that would introduce a new trust system with NPCs to find biological weapons among the members of the team of NPCs that would accompany us, which has as name innovative partner system, although it should be noted that it would be a single player game, leaving any type of online aspect out of the equation.

Also, if we have to talk about history, This game would be located in a ghost town that would have elements taken from the first two installments of the saga in order to offer a better horror experience, so they would make use of new creatures based on ancient folklore, such as the Wendigos and the Goatmans.

Be that as it may, this title would close the story of well-known characters, in the same way that it would take us to a deep forest environment very much like Ritual. Finally it should be noted that the title would not arrive until at least 2024, as is currently in a very early stage of development.