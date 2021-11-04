Among the novelties that it has recently incorporated into its television application, Movistar boasts the possibility of access it without entering the keys. And we are not talking about entering the app after having identified you the first time or doing something “pirate”.

What we are referring to is the option of view directly the contents of the platform in the application without having to previously enter the username and password, or activate Movistar + on devices. At first, it may seem idyllic, but all that glitters is not gold: you have to meet a series of requirements that we explain below.

Only inside the home and on some devices

Thanks to the latest Movistar + update, Fusion customers who access the app within the home network, either by cable or by WiFi, they will be able to watch their TV channels or play their favorite content without having previously activated the Movistar + service on devices and without entering the passwords.

Keep in mind, therefore, that this functionality is only available if you have contracted a Fusion and Movistar + mode with decoder Through ADSL or Fiber (not satellite). Furthermore, not all devices support automatic access to Movistar +.

In the case of tablets and smartphones, it can only be done in those that have Android 8 or higher, and within Smart TVs and HDMI devices, it is only possible to enjoy this function in the following:

Samsung and LG as of 2016.

Android TV

Hisense (powered by VIDAA OS version 4.0)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple TV (4th and 5th gen.)

The Chromecast devices, for their part, they enjoy this advantage if they are used with a mobile or tablet that has Android 8 or higher. If this HDMI device is accessed from iOS, it is necessary to enter the passwords to access the service.

On any of the aforementioned devices, when accessing the Movistar + app within the Hogar Fusión network, you will enter directly with the keys entered automatically, whether you have them activated or not. Instead of the identification page, the profile selection page will be shown directly to you so that, once you have selected your profile, you can navigate through the application and start playing content.

Keep in mind that this function allows immediate access to the Movistar + application to all household members and guests connected to the WiFi network

Of course, whenever you access Movistar + outside the Hogar Fusión network, it will be necessary for you to activate and enter the Movistar + passwords on devices. And something very important that must be taken into account: the automatic access from the Fusion home allows immediate access to the Movistar + application to all household members and guests connected to the WiFi network.