After several years, The Jonas Brothers return to our country to give two magnificent concerts!
2022 will be a very special year for loyal fans of The Jonas Brothers! Nick, Kevin and Joe have just announced that they will return to Mexico with an epic tour: ‘Remember This Tour’. The musical group will give a concert in Mexico and another in Monterrey, we will give you more details about it!
‘Remember This Tour’: dates, venues and tickets for the Jonas Brothers tour in Mexico
It was through an exciting post on Instagram that the Jonas Brothers broke the big news for their Mexican fans.
“Mexico! Get ready to party. We are very excited to announce that we are bringing the #RememberThisTour to Mexico for two incredible nights in 2022, ”they wrote in the caption of the post.
Tickets sale
The singers announced that tickets for the concerts will be on sale starting this Friday, December 17 at 10 in the morning through Superboletos, at the box office, or on the website JonasBrothers.com/Tour
Venues
Mexico
The Mexico City concert will take place on February 22 at the CDMX Arena.
Monterrey
In the case of Monterrey, the Jonas Brothers will perform on February 25 at the Arena Monterrey.
