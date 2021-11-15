Since the departure of Control in August 2019, its developer, Remedy Entertainment, is in a very, very good time regarding the titles they have released, their success, and their future projects. They recently released Alan Wake Remastered, allowing both new players who had not yet discovered the work, and users who had already enjoyed it, to relive the story of Alan Wake in Bright Falls. Thanks to the success of his latest works, the studio is in full expansion and therefore, Remedy Entertainment announces the opening of a new studio in Sweden.

It was the study itself who, in a statement on your website, announce the opening of a new studio located in Sweden, from where they already work remotely with some workers in their new multiplayer project called Vanguard, for a year. Due to the COVID pandemic, Remedy realized that opening the studio there was a smart move, and By the end of 2022, the intention is to have a total of 25 workers in the study.

Remedy Entertainment announces the opening of a new studio in Sweden

They find a reference to Control in Alan Wake Remastered that did not exist in the original

For now, Remedy intends to open the study first, and while they do so, go looking for workers who meet the requirements to join the study. If everything goes according to plan Remedy’s expansion plan will allow them to continue with all the projects they have open in a healthy, efficient way, and ensuring that touch of quality that always have the works of the, until now, Finnish studio.