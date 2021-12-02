If during the past Black Friday 2021 you were able to get hold of the wild offer of the Xiaomi Pad 5 and its indispensable complement, the Pad Keyboard, you should know that this tablet is also a very capable console. And not only for new releases and cloud gaming platforms: you can also play great gems from bygone times, to legendary computer classics like the Amstrad CPC or Sinclair ZX Spectrum.

There is a wide debate about the preservation of ancient games. And not so old, weekly they say goodbye to modern classics – you just have to keep an eye on that “end of life status” of Forza 7 after the expiration of the validity of their licenses. With the Tiny Emulators platform you can play all these milestones of the ochobitero video game.

8-bit jewelry on your Xiaomi Pad 5





Tiny Emulators provides two advantages: the first is that it does not require any installation, so it will not consume large resources on your Xiaomi Pad 5.

The second is that all games are archived through a repository and can be run from the same page. Almost 150 games emulated by fans adapting the engineering of systems such as the KC85 / 2, the Acorn Atom or the C64.





If you don’t know where to start, here are some of our recommendations:

1943, a classic shooters developed by Capcom that made improvements over the legendary 1941 and 1942.

CPC’s Alien, the best adaptation of this ditto on Ridley Scott’s great film.

The Sir Fred from ZX Spectrum 48x. A wonderful platformer made in Spain.

Cave, the timeless exploration game that inspired, for example, Minecraft.

Labyrinth, another milestone in adventure-exploration and one of the first games developed from a first-person perspective.

Soko-Ban. Created 37 years ago now, this puzzle game – you must sort objects to advance – is tremendously addictive.

A very attractive Pac-man that you will want to try.





And if you still want more variety, you can still play as many thanks to the EXoDOS project. From right here you can access almost 7,300 games – many of them are different versions of the same title – among which you can find timeless licenses such as The Secret of Monkey Island, different iterations of DOOM, the first Alone in the Dark or a good repository of Spanish classics like PC Fútbol or the versions of ‘La abadía del Crimen’.

The loading of these games will be done through the browser itself. But being games that run from the browser and the controls of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile they are only compatible in some of them. In others, an analog control is required such as a command, or keyboard and mouse, connected by USB cable to the mobile charging port.