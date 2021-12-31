Xiaomi Watch S1: all the details of the new smartwatch from the Chinese company

Xiaomi has already presented its new devices at a large event in China. Among the novelties is the smart watch: Xiaomi Watch S1. In this note we tell you the specifications, details and prices.

At a large event, the Chinese company dedicated to creating electronic equipment, Xiaomi, introduced several new devices, among them are: smartphones Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, the new version of your operating system MIUI 13, the headphones Xiaomi Buds 3 and the smart watch, Xiaomi Watch S1. East smartwatch It looks like the typical classic and elegant watch, only to that we have to add about 117 sports modes and a few more features. Quiet right?

Technical specifications and characteristics of the Xiaomi Watch S1

The Xiaomi Watch S1 It has a round 1.43-inch 60 Hz AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal protection and a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. With a stainless steel frame and leather strap, the watch has a 470 mAh battery that will run for up to 12 days of regular use or 24 days in power saving mode, the manufacturer reports.

As we said at the beginning, the smartwatch has 117 sports modes, including 19 professional sports modes. Among them there are several aquatic ones, since it has an IP68 certification that guarantees that it is submersible and a water resistance rating of 5ATM. It also includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, can detect blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and has several sensors: ambient light, geomagnetic, barometric pressure, cardiac.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. While the Xiaomi Watch S1 It doesn’t run Wear OS, it will support third-party apps in China (Baidu Maps, NetEase Cloud Music, Alipay, etc.). The smartwatch is compatible with devices running iOS 10.0 or newer and / or Android 6.0 or newer.

The smartwatch It comes with a built-in microphone and speaker to allow you to take and make phone calls via Bluetooth. In addition, on the right side it has two physical buttons to control the different functions.

Prices and models

Now the Xiaomi Watch S1 It has two models with different designs, what varies is its strap and its price, of course. On the one hand, there are the rubber ones at 1,099 yuan (152 euros), and on the other, we have the leather ones at 1,199 yuan (165 euros).

The Xiaomi Watch S1 At the moment it will be available in China from December 31st. Not much information is yet known about its availability in other countries, but it is expected to go on sale during 2022.

