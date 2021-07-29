Being overweight causes damage to health, it can affect the endocrine system, darkening the skin, especially in children and adolescents. Fortunately, acanthosis nigricans is not an infection, nor is it contagious. But visibly it is the reflection of other pathologies that must be treated in time.

This condition usually appears in people who are overweight, obese or have diabetes. It is characterized by the darkening of various areas of the body, mainly where the folds are found, such as armpits, neck and groin. In addition, the skin can thicken, without presenting discomfort, although in some cases it can cause odor and itching.

Indicating the existence of other pathologies

Acanthosis nigricans is a dermatosis that appears in people with overweight, insulin resistance and obesity. It presents in the form of warty plaques with hyperkeratosis, papillomatosis and hyperpigmentation, in a progressive manner. This disorder is highly prevalent in children due to weight gain and in young people due to hormonal changes, typical of age. 1

Genetics, diabetes, oral contraceptives and some medications can be considered as the causes of this pigmentation in the skin. However, the possibility that it is a reflection of other adjacent diseases has also been considered. Such as endocrinologist problems, type II diabetes or some type of cancer. 2

The change in color and thickness of the skin occurs slowly, affecting the lips, palms of the hands, knuckles, soles of the feet and other areas where there are no folds in the same way. Therefore, it is necessary to seek medical guidance, in order to monitor and control progress and rule out other diseases. 3

Some laboratory tests such as glucose tolerance, glycated hemoglobin, hepatogram and uric acid. They will help the health professional to determine the clinical conditions of the patient and the procedure to follow. In such a way that, by controlling the risk factors, the associated pigmentary complications disappear.

Overweight and obesity continue to be the main cause of acanthosis nigricans, due to the increase in insulin levels in the blood. Thus, the best treatment is to maintain a healthy weight with the help of a nutritionist and endocrinologist. Since, after carrying out an evaluation of the health conditions of each particular case, an action plan will be established to alleviate the symptoms.

However, on many occasions the darkening of the skin is persistent and difficult to cover, affecting the self-esteem and quality of life of patients. It is here, where you should follow the treatment indicated by the doctor and not be tempted to buy over-the-counter products, which can cause greater damage to your skin and health.

Overweight, obesity, insulin resistance and hormonal changes are the main causes of the appearance of acanthosis nigricans. But maintaining healthy habits, with a balanced diet and physical activity, accompanied by medical guidance, becomes very wise advice. To combat this skin irregularity and lower the risk of acquiring other diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

