The Redmi Note 11 series is liked and liked very much. Released on October 28, after the first hour on sale half a million units had already been reached.

Now, it is Xiaomi spokespersons themselves who thank “all the friends of Mi Fan for their support and trust, and 1 million loves. Redmi will continue to popularize high-end smartphones and provide good products that continue to exceed expectations. “

A myriad of Redmi Note 11





The Chinese market has already demonstrated its loyalty to this family by carrying out blind purchases: up to 120,000 people did it with a Redmi Note 11 without even knowing the specifications of the different models.

Part of its success is due to a great plurality of options. The Redmi Note 11 family consists of ten models, a new milestone within the brand:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G 4/128 GB : 1199 yuan, about 162 euros to change.

: 1199 yuan, about 162 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G 6/128 GB : 1299 yuan, about 175 euros to change.

: 1299 yuan, about 175 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G 8/128 GB : 1499 yuan, about 202 euros to change.

: 1499 yuan, about 202 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G 8/256 GB : 1699 yuan, about 230 euros to change

: 1699 yuan, about 230 euros to change Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 6/128 GB : 1799 yuan, about 242 euros to change.

: 1799 yuan, about 242 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 8/128 GB : 1899 yuan, about 255 euros to change.

: 1899 yuan, about 255 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 8/256 GB : 1799 yuan, about 282 euros to change.

: 1799 yuan, about 282 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 6/128 GB : 1999 yuan, about 270 euros to change.

: 1999 yuan, about 270 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 8/128 GB : 2099 yuan, about 282 euros to change.

: 2099 yuan, about 282 euros to change. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 8/256 GB: 2299 yuan, about 310 euros to change.

The second factor that has marked the success and positioned the Redmi Note range is due to the launch date itself, so close to Singles Day.

Redmi K40 and Redmi 9A, the other great protagonists





This year, Singles Day or 11.11 has set record figures, with a profit generated of 19.3 billion yuan compared to 14.3 billion last year. An increase of 5 billion that has also smiled at Redmi and Xiaomi in general.

According to the general manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing, the 11.11 has served as a springboard and has helped the Redmi Note 11 have sold wonderfully.

However, these are not the only protagonists. Redmi has managed to position 9 products in the top 20 and two leading smartphones: the Redmi K40, known in Spain as POCO F3, and the Redmi 9A. These two phones have been crowned among the highest in sales in all Chinese channels.