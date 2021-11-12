Take advantage of this 11/11 AliExpress offer on the iPhone 12 Pro.

The 11 of 11 of AliExpress, the day with the greatest discounts from the famous online store. And it turns out that we have Apple devices at a great discount, such as the iPhone 12 Pro. An excellent device that you can now get at a great price.

If you want a really cheap iPhone 12 Pro, you should take advantage of this offer. If you follow the steps below, you can get a new iPhone 12 Pro for only 912.57 euros:

Offer starts at 9:00 AM on November 11 and ends at 8:59 AM on November 13 .

. Enter this link to iPhone 12 Pro.

Click on Buy and before finishing the payment, tap on Enter code here .

. Enter the discount code ESD1143

Buy your iPhone 12 Pro for 912.57 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: iPhone 12 Pro

This offer is available at AliExpress Plaza, so the device is in Spain, it is 100% new and original and has a two-year official warranty. Shipping is done by NACEX and in 24 hours they ensure that it will be at your home.

IPhone 12 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro is a cool device, powerful cameras and good design, now at an unbelievable price. These are its specifications:

6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 2,532 x 1,170 pixels resolution and 460 dpi.

Ceramic Shield, stronger than any smartphone glass.

5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and high-quality streaming.

A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Advanced triple camera system with 12 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and 12 MP 2.5x telephoto sensor.

Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR.

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

IP68 water resistance, 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

20W fast charge.

Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, which attach easily and allow faster wireless charging.

iOS 15 with many new features.

Remember that this offer is limited and the discount code will disappear in just a few hours. In addition, there are several models that have already been sold out because the available units are limited.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe