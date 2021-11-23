It seems that One Piece will continue to celebrate this month, after its 1000th episode, it has surprised its community with the announcement of FILM RED, a new project in which we can see Shanks, Monkey D. Luffy’s half brother, back.

At the start of the One Piece FILM RED trailer, we see a mysterious girl who appears to be from the remote region of Skypiea, is one of the islands of the Sky that are on the Grand Line. Its inhabitants live on the islands of the heavens and stay away from the earthly world, although they rarely descend into the sea …

As we meet this new girl, a voice in the background speaks: «A voice that announces eternal happiness or life imprisonment? ONE PIECE FILM RED«.

Before ending this trailer, we see Shanks the Redhead (赤 髪 の シ ャ ン ク ス), the captain of the Redhead Pirates and one of the Four Emperors who ruled the New World. Also, a member of the legendary crew of Gol D. Roger, the former king of the pirates, being the only gang that managed to successfully conquer the entire Grand Line.

When is One Piece FILM RED released?

We will have to wait until August 6, 2022 for the premiere of One Piece FILM RED, this project will be directed by Goro Taniguchi, known for his work on the anime Code Geass. Unlike other releases, this one corresponds only to Japan, so we will have to wait for new news to have a date for the West.

As we mentioned at the beginning, this was not the only relevant news of this franchise, episode 1000 of One Piece was broadcast over the weekend in Crunchyroll and with a special preview there was great anticipation of him. Since the first moments of this long-awaited chapter, his fans were moved by the nostalgia it brought:

In this new entry theme, we had back the introduction of the presenter in which he tells us the legend of Gol D. Roger, the king of pirates, who before dying left the legend of One Piece, his great treasure. Although, unlike the first opening we saw, here we see the epic entry of Roronoa Zoro and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates.

In fact, the account of Arya’s Twitter compared both versions one by one achieving an interesting result:

I MADE A SIDE BY SIDE COMPARISON OF THE FIRST OPENING AND THE EPISODE 1000 OPENING! LOOK HOW MUCH THEY’VE GROWN 😭🙌# ONEPIECE1000# ONEPIECE1000LOGS pic.twitter.com/jJa3CxiTfq – arya 🔥 (@awryyya) November 21, 2021

Surely, more than one fan screamed when they saw Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, Jinbe, Chopper, Usopp, Frankie, Nami or Sanji meet once again in this opening, as well as in episode 1000 of One Piece. This historical milestone is something few anime in history have ever reached..

So whatever age you are, enjoy this chapter and shout YOU WANNA BE MY FRIEND? WE ARE, WE ARE ON THE CRUISE! WE ARE at the top of your lungs!

Who is Shanks?

Shanks the Redhead (赤 髪 の シ ャ ン ク ス), the captain[2] of the Redhead Pirates and one of the Four Emperors who rule the New World could be the protagonist of the upcoming film One Piece FILM RED. He is the half brother of Monkey D. Luffy and who inspired him to follow his dream of being the King of the Pirates, thanks to him he found the Gomu Gomu fruit that he ate and with which he would obtain his characteristic rubber powers.

The author of this work himself, Eiichiro Oda, said: «Shanks is the only character that most resembles me within all the One Piece characters, due to his desire to have fun, his party nature and his cheerful personality.«. Furthermore, he is against the idea of ​​unnecessary bloodshed even if honor is involved, and thus far only gets involved in a fight if a friend of his is in danger. In fact, he admires his companions and friends, no matter what his side is, this is the case of Koby, Marine sergeant for gathering enough courage to stop the Marineford War when he thought there was no point in continuing, because the two sides would suffer even more casualties.

Shanks also has remarkable skills with diplomacy, demonstrated when he negotiated an end to war and fire between the Whitebeard Pirates and World Government forces. His cunning and his great abilities of persuasion and tactics managed to convince Sengoku to agree with his proposal, despite the admiral of the Fleet’s hatred for pirates. We will probably see more of his past in One Piece FILM RED or his stories that he lived when he was away from Monkey D. Luffy.