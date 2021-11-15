Although it has not yet been officially announced, it is an open secret that Rockstar Games is working on GTA VI, which should arrive in the medium or long term, but it seems that the company would also have a new installment of its other license in hand. popular, Red Dead Redemption 3. At least that’s what indicates an employee on their LinkedIn profile.

It is curious how many projects and details of other games are known by LinkedIn, where workers usually list their experience and functions within the development of a game. In this specific case, a Rockstar worker lists Red Dead Redemption 3 and assures that he has been working with the game for two years. leading the “vehicle artificial intelligence” team (via Comicbook).

If it is a recent update, it means that the project would have started in 2019, shortly after the release of Red Dead Redemption II. In any case, it cannot be ruled out that it is an error, it is best take this information with some caution until there is an official announcement, but it would not be strange to think that Rockstar intends to make Red Dead Redmption 3 after the enormous success of its second installment.

Of course, there is no approximate date of when this supposed third installment could reach the stores, within quite a few years in the best of cases. Until then, Rockstar still has a few releases pending, such as the improved version of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and of course GTA VI. Hopefully they turn out better than GTA Trilogy and its massive amount of bugs.