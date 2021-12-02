When it comes to gambling, Netflix tends to do well. The platform streaming it has a special pulse or content positioning strategy. Some apparently unattractive who are not given too much publicity suddenly explode, such as Lady’s Gambit. On the other hand, productions like Red alert, which did have enough fuel to reach different parts, have also yielded positive results. The latest news on the content service has to do with this latest movie.

Red alert stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Each of these actors, in their own way, reaches different audiences and is a money-making machine, following their hard-earned reputations and positions in films such as Deadpool (Tim Miller), series like Ballers (Stephen Levinson, 2015) or franchises like Fast and furious and productions like Wonder woman (Patty Jenkins, 2017).

Being able to put them together, in addition to all the related production, implied a notable investment on the part of Netflix: so far, it is their most expensive movie, with a budget of around 200 million dollars. However, judging by the receptivity of audiences, such an injection of money has been worth it.

The record figures of Red alert on Netflix

Red Alert | Netflix

According to the information collected by CNN, a media outlet that quotes Netflix, Alert Rojo produced 328.8 million hours of viewing. That makes it the movie with the most views in the platform’s history. Second now Blindly (Bird Box), starring Sandra Bullock, which during 2018 reached 282 million viewing hours. What is curious here? Red alert has been on the platform for less than a month, after it premiered on November 12.

To size that figure, CNN provides another key piece of information: at least 50 percent of the platform’s global subscribers have already seen Red alert. Currently, the film is in the TOP 10 of the platform in at least 94 countries. A commercial success from start to finish. It may not be the last good news from Netflix for the end of the year, considering that the service will debut The witcher during this month.